Total technology industry private equity deals in June 2020 worth $1.17bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 34.7% over the previous month and a drop of 64.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.32bn.

The US held a 7.1% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $16.32bn in June 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 40 deals during June 2020, marking a flat growth over the previous month and a rise of 2.6% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in June 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 74.2% of the overall value during June 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $865m, against the overall value of $1.17bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of June 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Warburg Pincus’ $310m private equity deal with WEX

2) The $230m private equity deal with Duck Creek Technologies by Dragoneer Investment Group, Insight Partners, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management and Whale Rock Capital Management

3) Greenoaks Capital Management and Vista Credit Partners’ $125m private equity deal with TripActions

4) The $100m private equity deal with Exostar by Thoma Bravo

5) KKR &Inc’s private equity deal with o9 Solutions for $100m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

