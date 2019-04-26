Total technology industry private equity deals in March 2019 worth $2.19bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_2_2019_technology_United States_private equity__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 87.3% over the previous month and a drop of 62% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.77bn.

The US held an 18.3% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $11.99bn in March 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 40 deals during March 2019, marking a flat growth over the previous month and a drop of 13.04% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in March 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 93.1% of the overall value during March 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry private equity deals stood at $2.04bn, against the overall value of $2.19bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry private equity deal tracked by GlobalData in March 2019 was BlackRock’s $1.3bn private equity deal with eFront.

In second place was the $280m private equity deal with Workfront by AB Private Credit Investors, Susquehanna Growth Equity and W Capital Partners and in third place was 3i Group’s $179m private equity deal with Magnitude Software.

The $160m private equity deal with Kyriba by BPI France and Bridgepoint Capital Group and K1 Investment Management’s private equity deal with Digital Pharmacist for $125m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.