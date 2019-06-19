Total technology industry private equity deals in May 2019 worth $19.53bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 470% over the previous month and a rise of 231.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.88bn.

The US held an 82.5% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $23.68bn in May 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 55 deals during May 2019, marking a flat growth over the previous month and a rise of 17.02% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 95.2% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry private equity deals stood at $18.58bn, against the overall value of $19.53bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry private equity deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Digital Colony Management and EQT Infrastructure IV Fund’s $14.3bn private equity deal with Zayo Group Holdings.

In second place was the $1.35bn private equity deal with Frontier Communications by Searchlight Capital Partners and WaveDivision Capital and in third place was General Motors, Honda Motor, SoftBank Vision Fund and T. Rowe Price Associates’ $1.15bn private equity deal with GM Cruise.

The $1bn private equity deal with Prometheus Group Enterprises by Genstar Capital and Insight Venture Management’s private equity deal with Recorded Future for $780m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

