Total technology industry private equity deals in May 2020 worth $1.78bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 478.03% over the previous month and a drop of 64.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.04bn.

The US held a 15.4% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $11.55bn in May 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 38 deals during May 2020, marking an increase of 58.3% over the previous month and a drop of 5% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in May 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 67.3% of the overall value during May 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $1.2bn, against the overall value of $1.78bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AllianceBernstein Holding, Andreessen Horowitz, Dragoneer Investment Group, Franklin Templeton Investments, General Atlantic, General Catalyst Partners, Sands Capital Management, Tiger Global Management and Warburg Pincus’ $400m private equity deal with Samsara

2) The $225m private equity deal with Eventbrite by Francisco Partners Management

3) Melody Investment Advisors’ $220m private equity deal with Uniti Group

4) The $200m private equity deal with Verint Systems by Apax Partners

5) D1 Capital Partners’ private equity deal with Procore Technologies for $150m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

