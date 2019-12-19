Total technology industry private equity deals in November 2019 worth $6.37bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 43.3% over the previous month and a drop of 0.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.39bn.

The US held a 63.5% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $10.04bn in November 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 45 deals during November 2019, marking an increase of 36.4% over the previous month and a drop of 2.3% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in November 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 98.8% of the overall value during November 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $6.29bn, against the overall value of $6.37bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Apollo Global Management’s $6bn private equity deal with Tech Data

2) The $140m private equity deal with VTEX by Constellation Asset Management, Gavea Investimentos and SoftBank Vision Fund

3) Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division’s $60m private equity deal with CitiXsys Holdings

4) The $58m private equity deal with Scribd by Spectrum Equity Management

5) Providence Strategic Growth Capital’s private equity deal with SAS Net Reviews for $35.29m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

