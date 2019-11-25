Total technology industry private equity deals in October 2019 worth $4.45bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 24.8% over the previous month and a drop of 32.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.56bn.

The US held a 43.7% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $10.17bn in October 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 33 deals during October 2019, marking a decrease of 23.3% over the previous month and a drop of 28.3% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in October 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 99.9% of the overall value during October 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $4.44bn, against the overall value of $4.45bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Platinum Equity’s $3.87bn private equity deal with Cision

2) The $277.8m private equity deal with Cheetah Digital by Bain Capital Private Equity

3) Frazier Healthcare Partners’ $250m private equity deal with MedData

4) The $30m private equity deal with Exploding Kittens by TCG Capital

5) Antara Capital Master Fund’s private equity deal with USA Technologies for $20m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

