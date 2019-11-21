Total technology industry private equity deals in Q3 2019 worth $10.6bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 52.1% over the previous quarter and a drop of 47.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $20.3bn.

The US held a 57.1% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $18.58bn in Q3 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 126 deals during Q3 2019, marking a drop of 11.9% over the previous quarter and a drop of 9.4% over the last four-quarter average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 64.5% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $6.84bn, against the overall value of $10.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and The EQT VIII fund’s $2.7bn private equity deal with Waystar

2) The $1.3bn private equity deal with Park Place Technologies by Charlesbank Capital Partners

3) Silver Lake Partners’s $1bn private equity deal with Motorola Solutions

4) The $1bn private equity deal with Acquia by Vista Equity Partners

5) HGGC’s private equity deal with Monotype Imaging Holdings for $839.89m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

