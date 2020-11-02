Total technology industry private equity deals in Q3 2020 worth $18.07bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 446.4% over the previous quarter and a rise of 31.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $13.73bn.

The US held a 50.1% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $36.08bn in Q3 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 135 deals during Q3 2020, marking a rise of 28.6% over the previous quarter and a rise of 11.6% over the last four-quarter average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 69% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $12.46bn, against the overall value of $18.07bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s $4.7bn private equity deal with Epicor Software

2) The $3bn private equity deal with EdgeConneX by EQT Infrastructure IV Fund

3) Baring Private Equity Asia and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s $2bn private equity deal with Virtusa

4) The $1.56bn private equity deal with Altice USA by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners

5) CBRE Caledon Capital Management, Colony Capital and Hana Financial Investment’s private equity deal with Vantage Data Centers Management LLC for $1.2bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

