Total technology industry private equity deals in Q4 2019 worth $18.28bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 69.2% over the previous quarter and a drop of 7.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $19.74bn.

The US held a 57% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $32.07bn in Q4 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 117 deals during Q4 2019, marking a drop of 7.9% over the previous quarter and a drop of 15.8% over the last four-quarter average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 90.6% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $16.57bn, against the overall value of $18.28bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Apollo Global Management’s $6bn private equity deal with Tech Data

2) The $4.3bn private equity deal with LogMeIn by Evergreen Coast Capital and Francisco Partners

3) Platinum Equity’s $3.87bn private equity deal with Cision

4) The $2bn private equity deal with Instructure by Thoma Bravo

5) Apax Partners’ private equity deal with Verint Systems for $400m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.