US technology industry saw a drop of 17.39% in overall cybersecurity deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Peraton’s $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
A total of 38 cybersecurity deals worth $8.77bn were announced in January 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 46 deals.
venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 16 deals, which accounted for 42.1% of all cybersecurity deals.
In second place was M&A with 15 cybersecurity deals, followed by private equity with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 39.5% and 18.4% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.
In terms of value of cybersecurity deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $7.74bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $639.44m and $387.5m respectively.
US technology industry cybersecurity deals in January 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals accounted for 97.6% of the overall value during January 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology cybersecurity deals stood at $8.56bn, against the overall value of $8.77bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Peraton’s $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta
2) The $640m acquisition of Kount by Equifax
3) Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, D1 Capital Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, Liberty Global Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures and Tiger Global Management’s $525m venture financing of Lacework
4) The $150m private equity deal with Tanium by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan
5) Francisco Partners Management and NightDragon Security’s private equity with Iboss Inc for $145m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.