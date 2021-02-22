US technology industry saw a drop of 17.39% in overall cybersecurity deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Peraton’s $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 38 cybersecurity deals worth $8.77bn were announced in January 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 46 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 16 deals, which accounted for 42.1% of all cybersecurity deals.

In second place was M&A with 15 cybersecurity deals, followed by private equity with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 39.5% and 18.4% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of cybersecurity deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $7.74bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $639.44m and $387.5m respectively.

US technology industry cybersecurity deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals accounted for 97.6% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cybersecurity deals stood at $8.56bn, against the overall value of $8.77bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Peraton’s $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta

2) The $640m acquisition of Kount by Equifax

3) Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, D1 Capital Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, Liberty Global Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures and Tiger Global Management’s $525m venture financing of Lacework

4) The $150m private equity deal with Tanium by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

5) Francisco Partners Management and NightDragon Security’s private equity with Iboss Inc for $145m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.