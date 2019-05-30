Total technology industry venture financing deals in April 2019 worth $5.65bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 21.4% over the previous month and a rise of 17% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.83bn.

The US held a 63.8% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $8.85bn in April 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 403 deals during April 2019, marking a decrease of 20.5% over the previous month and a rise of 16.5% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in April 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 23.2% of the overall value during April 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $1.31bn, against the overall value of $5.65bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in April 2019 was Accel, CapitalG, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Institutional Venture Partners, Madrona Venture Group, Sands Capital Management, Sequoia Capital Operations, T. Rowe Price Group and Wellington Partners’ $568m venture financing of UiPath.

In second place was the $220m venture financing of Noho Solutions by Accomplice, FirstMark Capital and Juxtapose Ventures and in third place was Insight Venture Partners, New Enterprise Associates and Pelion Venture Partners’ $200m venture financing of DivvyPay.

The $175m venture financing of Segment.io by Accel, e.ventures, GV Management Co, Meritech Capital Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thrive Capital and Y Combinator and Summit Partners’ venture financing of Klaviyo for $150m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

