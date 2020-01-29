Total technology industry venture financing deals in December 2019 worth $3.22bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 32.3% over the previous month and a drop of 38.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.24bn.

The US held a 32.2% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $10bn in December 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 309 deals during December 2019, marking a decrease of 8.04% over the previous month and a drop of 28% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 11.5% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $370m, against the overall value of $3.22bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Insight Partners and Vitruvian Partners’ $90m venture financing of WalkMe

2) The $75m venture financing of Highspot by ICONIQ Capital, Madrona Venture Group, OpenView Investments, Salesforce Ventures and Sapphire Ventures

3) GS Growth’s $75m venture financing of CallMiner

4) The $65m venture financing of Gong I.O by Battery Ventures, Cisco Investments, NextWorld Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Shlomo Kramer and Wing Venture Capital

5) Bain Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, MK Capital, Relevance Capital, Rho Capital Partners and ThornTree Capital Partners’ venture financing of Passport Labs for $65m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.