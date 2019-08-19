Total technology industry venture financing deals in July 2019 worth $3.61bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 32.1% over the previous month and a drop of 30.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.17bn.

The US held a 54.5% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $6.63bn in July 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 322 deals during July 2019, marking a decrease of 18.7% over the previous month and a drop of 18.1% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 24% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $865m, against the overall value of $3.61bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Insight Partners’ $200m venture financing of OneTrust

2) The $200m venture financing of Gusto by Dragoneer Investment Group, Fidelity Management & Research, General Catalyst Partners, Generation Investment Management and T. Rowe Price Associates

3) Sapphire Ventures’ $200m venture financing of DataRobot

4) The $150m venture financing of Thumbtack by Baillie Gifford & and Sequoia Capital India

5) B Capital Group Management, Cross Creek Advisors, Eight Roads Ventures India, Greycroft, Ignition Partners, Meritech Capital Partners, PSP Growth and The PremjiInvest Opportunities Fund’s venture financing of Icertis for $115m.

