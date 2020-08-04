Total technology industry venture financing deals in June 2020 worth $3.98bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 5.7% over the previous month and a drop of 15.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.7bn.

The US held a 43.9% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9.07bn in June 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 347 deals during June 2020, marking an increase of 5.8% over the previous month and a drop of 9.6% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in June 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 16.5% of the overall value during June 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $655m, against the overall value of $3.98bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of June 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Andreessen Horowitz, FinSight Ventures, Goldman Sachs & Co, Lightspeed Venture Partners VIII, Menlo Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, Spark Capital, Tribe Capital and Union Square Ventures’ $180m venture financing of eShares

2) The $150m venture financing of Postman by Charles River Ventures, Insight Partners and Nexus Venture Partners

3) AXA Venture Partners and Lightspeed Management Company’s $123m venture financing of NS8

4) The $102m venture financing of Pagaya Investments by Aflac, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings, GF Investments, Harvey Golub, Oak HC/FT Partners, Poalim Capital Markets Investment House, Siam Commercial Bank and Viola Growth

5) Bessemer Venture Partners and Coatue Management’s venture financing of ScaleFactor for $100m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

