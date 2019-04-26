Total technology industry venture financing deals in March 2019 worth $4.39bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 27.5% over the previous month and a drop of 6.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.67bn.

The US held a 45.7% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9.61bn in March 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 434 deals during March 2019, marking an increase of 4.6% over the previous month and a rise of 38.2% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in March 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 22.8% of the overall value during March 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $1bn, against the overall value of $4.39bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in March 2019 was SoftBank Vision Fund’s $300m venture financing of CloudMinds Technology.

In second place was the $250m venture financing of Toast by Bessemer Venture Partners, TCV, Tiger Global Management and T. Rowe Price and in third place was Cathay Innovation, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, DST Global, Forerunner Ventures, General Atlantic, ICONIQ Capital and Menlo Ventures’ $200m venture financing of Chime.

The $150m venture financing of CloudFlare by Franklin Templeton Investments and Insight Venture Management’s venture financing of PayIt for $100m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

