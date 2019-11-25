Total technology industry venture financing deals in October 2019 worth $5.43bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 0.2% over the previous month and a rise of 4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.22bn.

The US held a 48.6% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $11.17bn in October 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 367 deals during October 2019, marking a flat growth over the previous month and a drop of 16.2% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in October 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 22.02% of the overall value during October 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.2bn, against the overall value of $5.43bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, BlackRock, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Geodesic Capital, Green Bay Ventures, Microsoft, New Enterprise Associates, Tiger Global Management and T. Rowe Price Associates’ $400m venture financing of Databricks

2) The $300m venture financing of RigUp by Andreessen Horowitz, Baillie Gifford &, Bedrock Capital Partners, Brookfield Growth Partners, Founders Fund and Quantum Energy Partners

3) Baillie Gifford &, BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Greycroft Partners, NewView Capital, Revolution Growth and Sands Capital Ventures’ $200m venture financing of Scopely

4) The $150m venture financing of Indigo Fair by Forerunner Ventures, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Y Combinator Continuity Fund I

5) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development and Lightspeed Management Company’s venture financing of Pensando Systems for $145m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

