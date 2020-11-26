Total technology industry venture financing deals in October 2020 worth $5.66bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_10_2020_technology_United_States_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 7.4% over the previous month and a rise of 22.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.62bn.

The US held a 50.4% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $11.22bn in October 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 308 deals during October 2020, marking an increase of 4.05% over the previous month and a drop of 12.8% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in October 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 20.9% of the overall value during October 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.18bn, against the overall value of $5.66bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baillie Gifford &, Battery Ventures, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Declaration Partners, Eldridge Industries, Greycroft Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, Moore Strategic Ventures, NewView Capital, Revolution Growth, Sands Capital Ventures, TSG Consumer Partners and Wellington ManagementLLP’s $340m venture financing of Scopely

2) The $267m venture financing of Pony.ai by China FAW Group, ClearVue Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Fidelity China Special Situations, Morningside Venture Capital Group and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

3) Aquiline Technology Growth, BlackRock, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Eldridge Industries, Fin Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs & Co, CapitalG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, Sunley House Capital Management and World Innovation Lab’s $207m venture financing of Unqork

4) The $200m venture financing of Arctic Wolf Networks by DTCP USA and Viking Global Investors

5) D1 Capital Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, DST Global, Forerunner Ventures, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Management Company, Norwest Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital Operations and Y Combinator Management’s venture financing of Faire Wholesale for $170m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.