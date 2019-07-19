Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2019 worth $15.16bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 8% over the previous quarter and a rise of 5.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $14.5bn.

The US held a 60.7% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $24.98bn in Q2 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 1193 deals during Q2 2019, marking a drop of 15.2% over the previous quarter and a rise of 13% over the last four-quarter average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 11.1% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $1.68bn, against the overall value of $15.16bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Accel, CapitalG, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Institutional Venture Partners, Madrona Venture Group, Sands Capital Management, Sequoia Capital Operations, T. Rowe Price Group and Wellington Partners’ $568m venture financing of UiPath.

In second place was the $300m venture financing of eShares by Andreessen Horowitz, Goldman Sachs Principal Strategic Investments, Lightspeed Management Company, Menlo Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, Thrive Capital, Tiger Global Management and Tribe Capital and in third place was Elephant Venture Capital, Next Generation Technology Fund and TenEleven Ventures’ $300m venture financing of KnowBe4.

The $260m venture financing of Carbon3D by Adidas Ventures, Baillie Gifford &, Erwin Arkema, Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JSR, Madrone Capital Partners, Sequoia Capital and Temasek Holdings (Private) and Andreessen Horowitz, Group 11, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Zeev Ventures’ venture financing of TripActions for $250m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

