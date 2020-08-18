Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2020 worth $12.64bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 17.4% over the previous quarter and a drop of 14.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $14.77bn.

The US held a 45.9% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $27.54bn in Q2 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 1024 deals during Q2 2020, marking a drop of 10.02% over the previous quarter and a drop of 16.2% over the last four-quarter average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 8.5% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.08bn, against the overall value of $12.64bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, Franklin Resources, Index Ventures and Sequoia Capital Operations’ $250m venture financing of Confluent

2) The $250m venture financing of Cohesity by Baillie Gifford &, Cisco Investments, DFJ Growth Management, Foundation Capital, Greenspring Associates, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Sequoia Capital Operations, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, Sozo Ventures and Wing Venture Capital

3) M12 Ventures’ $215m venture financing of PsiQuantum

4) The $185m venture financing of Asapp by Dave Strohm, Emergence Capital Partners, Euclidean Capital, HOF Capital, Joe Tucci, John Chambers, John Doerr, March Capital Partner, Telstra Ventures and Vast Ventures

5) Andreessen Horowitz, FinSight Ventures, Goldman Sachs & Co, Lightspeed Venture Partners VIII, Menlo Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, Spark Capital, Tribe Capital and Union Square Ventures’ venture financing of eShares for $180m.

