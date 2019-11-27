Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2019 worth $13.13bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template4_Quarterly_3_2019_technology_United States_venture financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 19.3% over the previous quarter and a drop of 16.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $15.69bn.

The US held a 52.6% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $24.97bn in Q3 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 1075 deals during Q3 2019, marking a drop of 18% over the previous quarter and a drop of 12.2% over the last four-quarter average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 10.8% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.42bn, against the overall value of $13.13bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) General Atlantic’s $300m venture financing of ContextLogic

2) The $300m venture financing of Samsara by Andreessen Horowitz, Dragoneer Investment Group, General Catalyst Partners and Tiger Global Management

3) Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Tiger Global Management and True Ventures’ $300m venture financing of Automattic

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $268m venture financing of GitLab by Adage Capital Management, Alkeon Capital, Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, D1 Capital Partners, Franklin Resources, Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, ICONIQ Capital, Light Street Capital, Tiger Global Management, Two Sigma Investments and Y Combinator Continuity Fund I

5) Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners and Sequoia Capital Operations’ venture financing of Stripe for $250m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.