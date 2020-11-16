Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2020 worth $12.97bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 0.6% over the previous quarter and a drop of 6.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $13.96bn.

The US held a 43.5% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $29.79bn in Q3 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 871 deals during Q3 2020, marking a drop of 16.9% over the previous quarter and a drop of 23.9% over the last four-quarter average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 13% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.69bn, against the overall value of $12.97bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, DST Global, General Atlantic, ICONIQ Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management’s $485m venture financing of Chime Financial

2) The $450m venture financing of Zwift by Amazon Alexa Fund, Causeway Media Partners, Highland Europe Fund, KKR &Inc, Novator Partners, Permira, True Ventures and Zone five Ventures

3) Advent International’s $260m venture financing of Thras.io

4) The $250m venture financing of Farmer’s Business Network by Balyasny Asset Management, Baron Capital Group, BlackRock, DBL Partners, Expanding Capital, Fidelity Investments Canada, GV Management Co, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Lupa Systems, Mandi Ventures, Ron Shaich, Temasek Holdings (Private) and T Rowe Price Associates

5) Atlantic Bridge Capital, BlackRock, Capricorn Investment Group, Dell Technologies Capital, Fidelity Management & Research, Mithril Capital Management, Nepenthe, Redline Capital Management, Sehat Sutardja, Temasek Holdings (HK), Weili Dai and WRVI Capital’s venture financing of Nuvia for $240m.

