Total US technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2018 worth $15.31bn were announced, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 14.4% over the previous quarter and a rise of 43.3% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $10.71bn.

The United States held a 44.8% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $34.18bn in Q4 2018.

In terms of deal activity, the United States recorded 1252 deals during Q4 2018, marking a rise of 92.02% over the previous quarter and a rise of 89.1% over the last four-quarter average.

US technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 10.8% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $1.65bn, against the overall value of $15.31bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was Altimeter Capital Management, Capital One Growth Ventures, ICONIQ Capital, Madrona Venture Group, Meritech Capital Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures and Wing Venture Partners’ $450m venture financing of Snowflake Computing.

In second place was the $385m venture financing of Fair Servicing by Creditease, Exponential Ventures Fund, G Squared, Munich Re/ERGO Corporate Venture Fund and SoftBank Group and in third place was SoftBank Vision Fund’s $300m venture financing of Automation Anywhere.

The $265m venture financing of UiPath by Accel, CapitalG, Institutional Venture Partners, Madrona Venture Group, Meritech Capital Partners and Sequoia Capital Operations and Goldman Sachs, Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, New Enterprise Associates and Spark Capital’s venture financing of Plaid Technologies for $250m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

