Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2019 worth $13.64bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 2.5% over the previous quarter and a drop of 12.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $15.7bn.

The US held a 39.6% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $34.43bn in Q4 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 1047 deals during Q4 2019, marking a drop of 4.8% over the previous quarter and a drop of 21% over the last four-quarter average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 11.7% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.59bn, against the overall value of $13.64bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, BlackRock, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Geodesic Capital, Green Bay Ventures, Microsoft, New Enterprise Associates, Tiger Global Management and T Rowe Price Associates’ $400m venture financing of Databricks

2) The $400m venture financing of Convoy by Baillie Gifford &, CapitalG, Durable Capital Partners, Fidelity Management & Research, Generation Investment Management, Lone Pine Capital and T Rowe Price Associates

3) Andreessen Horowitz, Baillie Gifford &, Bedrock Capital Partners, Brookfield Growth Partners, Founders Fund and Quantum Energy Partners’ $300m venture financing of RigUp

4) The $290m venture financing of Automation Anywhere by Goldman Sachs & Co, Salesforce Ventures and SoftBank Investment Advisers

5) Baillie Gifford &, BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Greycroft Partners, NewView Capital, Revolution Growth and Sands Capital Ventures’ venture financing of Scopely for $200m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.