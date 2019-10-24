Total technology industry venture financing deals in September 2019 worth $5.29bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 30.5% over the previous month and a rise of 2.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.14bn.

The US held a 48.6% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $10.89bn in September 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 362 deals during September 2019, marking an increase of 4.6% over the previous month and a drop of 15.4% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in September 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 24.9% of the overall value during September 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.32bn, against the overall value of $5.29bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Andreessen Horowitz, Dragoneer Investment Group, General Catalyst Partners and Tiger Global Management’s $300m venture financing of Samsara

2) The $300m venture financing of Automattic by Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Tiger Global Management and True Ventures

3) Adage Capital Management, Alkeon Capital, Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, D1 Capital Partners, Franklin Resources, Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, ICONIQ Capital, Light Street Capital, Tiger Global Management, Two Sigma Investments and Y Combinator Continuity Fund I’s $268m venture financing of GitLab

4) The $250m venture financing of Stripe by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners and Sequoia Capital Operations

5) SoftBank Vision Fund’s venture financing of Getaround for $200m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

