Led by Marvell Technology Group’s $10.27bn acquisition of Inphi, the US technology industry saw a rise of 24.15% in overall cross border deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 293 cross border deals worth $30.97bn were announced in Q4 2020, compared with the last four-quarter average of 236 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 154 cross border deals which accounted for 52.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 124 deals, followed by private equity with 15 transactions, respectively accounting for 42.3% and 5.1% of overall cross border deal activity in the US technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $26.73bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $3.01bn and $1.21bn respectively.

US technology industry cross border deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 69.6% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $21.57bn, against the overall value of $30.97bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Marvell Technology Group’s $10.27bn acquisition of Inphi

2) The $4.18bn acquisition of Fanduel by Flutter Entertainment

3) Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s $3.67bn acquisition of Universal Music Group

4) The $2.28bn acquisition deal with Institutional Shareholder Services by Deutsche Borse

5) Funimation Productions’ acquisition of Crunchyroll for $1.18bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

