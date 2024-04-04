In the rush to integrate AI, vendors must differentiate their AI offerings from the crowd advised GlobalData principal analyst, Gregg Willsky.
A GlobalData survey conducted in March 2024 found that 27% of businesses responded that they already had a high adoption rate of AI products into their workflows. This is up from 10% in November 2023.
As AI becomes widely adopted, vendors are advised to differentiate their AI offerings to stay afloat in a saturated market. This is especially true of generative AI products, stated Willsky.
“Vendors need to formulate such messages and provide customers a compelling reason to choose their platform over others,” he said.
Willsky drew a parallel between the current AI product market and the rise of hybrid working features as catalysed by the Covid-19 Pandemic.
“The pandemic drove the ascent of hybrid work platforms, and competitors responded with successive rounds of feature wars. Cooler heads eventually prevailed, and a truce was issued… things came full circle to a degree with competitors reaching deep into the ‘treasure trove’ of AI and sprinkling AI-powered features from one side of their platforms to the other,” said Willsky.
As Big Tech begins to offer their own large language model and AI workplace assistants, vendors will need to market the standout use cases of their software.
Willsky also noticed that vendors were beginning to take a holistic view of their AI features.
“When anything gets sprinkled, inevitably some spots are missed, competitors are beginning to go back and fill the holes,” he said.
Willsky stated that this was exemplified in Microsoft’s recent announcement to release a call recap feature to complement its existing meeting recap feature. As each company continues to fix the “holes” in their AI offerings, vendors will need to work hard to stay ahead of each other.