Issue 4 of Verdict Magazine is out now, covering the latest and greatest developments in technology.

There is no clear end to this pandemic, and with each day new information emerges that subtly changes our perception of how the future is going to play out. What is clear is that things are not going to remain the same; the world is changed, and the challenge for businesses now is to discern new opportunities from dwindling markets, and capitalise most effectively.

But this change is not static – politics, social movements and technologies are all playing a role in its evolution, and the true impact of events happening now are unlikely to be fully realised for some time. In other words, predicting what is going to happen next is incredibly difficult, and businesses are faced with making decisions in a world with truly limited visibility.

In issue 4, the latest issue of Verdict Magazine, we tap into some of the most important and impactful elements of this changing world, exploring what they mean for technology and how key businesses are responding to them.

Highlights from Verdict Magazine Issue 4

Unicorns in the Ravine: Is Growth Losing Priority in Post-Pandemic Startup Funding?

From Airbnb to WeWork, the pandemic has rather embarrassingly revealed that when it comes to many growth-at-all-costs-orientated startups, the emperor has no clothes. But is this going to have an impact on how future funding is applied?

Troy Hunt: How to Survive the Cybersecurity Pandemic

The pandemic has caused dramatic upheaval to businesses, but it has also provided fertile ground for a myriad of cyberattacks. We speak to Troy Hunt, creator of Have I Been Pwned, to find out how the threat landscape has evolved.

Does Coronavirus Cause 5G?

Amid the pandemic, 5G has been hounded by baseless claims that it causes the coronavirus. But is the coronavirus accelerating the adoption of 5G?

Fletcher Previn: “Technology is on the front lines of this crisis”

In the fourth of a series of interviews with CTOs of the world’s leading technology companies, we hear from IBM CIO Fletcher Previn about learning from the pandemic, the promise of quantum computing and robotic lawn mowers.

Uber Eats: Thriving in the Pandemic and Beyond

Uber’s ridesharing business may have seriously stalled during the coronavirus pandemic, but its delivery arm, Uber Eats has thrived. We hear from VP Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty about how the company has managed and responded to this growth.

Slack’s Time to Shine: Can It Continue Its Success Post-Pandemic?

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the shift to distributed working practices. Workplace communication platform Slack is well-positioned to capitalise from this, but success is far from guaranteed.

Immunity Passports: A Path Out of Lockdown or the Road to Discrimination?

Immunity passports are being touted as a key tool to help resume normal business operations in the post-pandemic world, but there are serious concerns about the technology.

Kate Brandt, Google Sustainability Officer: A Green Recovery is “Absolutely Critical”

The post-pandemic recovery is heavily reliant on technology, but there are also considerable opportunities to improve environmental efforts. We hear from Kate Brandt, chief sustainability officer at Google, about how technology can play a role.

And much more technology news, analysis and long reads, in the latest issue of Verdict Magazine.

