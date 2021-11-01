Concept: American construction and industrial process startup Versatile has launched CraneView, an AI and IoT-based solution for construction process optimization. Versatile aims to provide the construction industry with connected and collaborative job site culture leveraging AI and IoT.

Nature of Disruption: The solution has a hardware device that is crane-type making it ownership agnostic. The hardware is an under-the-hook lifting accessory that is fully certified and has the same weight capacity as the crane it is used on. The CraneView has hardware and software solution that integrates into existing processes. The Versatile team uploads site plans, models, and schedules on the system. As soon as the CraneView is deployed at the job site, it measures data points. The data points are from crane utilization, load details, locations, model updates, project progress, and real-time alerts. The production rates and outliers are identified from these data points and the insights drawn from them boost performance across the job site. It offers mobile alerts, provides outliers reports that spot anomalies, and also provides operational records.

Outlook: There are increasing activities in construction industries and with this, it requires optimization in its processes. Versatile has leveraged AI and IoT in CraneView solution that helps in extracting insights from the process and use it to increase the job site performance. It also helps in streamlining decision-making and providing the production data including that of materials, redundancies, construction process, and crane utilization. Versatile received $80M in funding in Series B round led by Insight Partners including Tiger Global.