According to GlobalData's company profile on Vertiv Holdings, smart climate control systems was a key innovation area identified from patents. Vertiv Holdings's grant share as of June 2023 was 1%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Design patent for a connector

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Vertiv Holdings Co

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: USD0989000S) showcases an ornamental design for a connector. The patent claims that the design of the connector is both unique and visually appealing. The connector is described as being both functional and aesthetically pleasing.



The patent does not provide specific details about the connector's functionality or intended use. However, it emphasizes the importance of the design, suggesting that it is a key aspect of the connector's overall appeal. The design is likely to be visually distinctive and may have features that set it apart from other connectors on the market.



The granted patent suggests that the design of the connector is protected and cannot be copied or reproduced without permission from the patent holder. This protection ensures that the inventor or assignee of the patent has exclusive rights to the design, potentially giving them a competitive advantage in the market.



While the patent does not provide information on the specific industry or application for the connector, it is likely to be relevant in various fields where connectors are used. Connectors are essential components in many electronic devices, appliances, and machinery, allowing for the secure and efficient transfer of data or power between different components.



The ornamental design of the connector may have practical implications as well. A visually appealing design can enhance the user experience and make the connector more user-friendly. Additionally, a unique design may make the connector easier to identify and differentiate from other similar products.



Overall, the recently granted patent for the ornamental design of a connector highlights the importance of aesthetics in product design. The patent suggests that the design is both visually appealing and functional, potentially setting it apart from other connectors on the market. The protection provided by the patent ensures that the inventor or assignee has exclusive rights to the design, potentially giving them a competitive advantage in the industry.

