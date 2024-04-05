Digital infrastructure provider Vertiv has unveiled new data centre infrastructure especially designed for businesses integrating AI.
Vertiv’s 360AI solutions aim to help businesses adopt AI solutions more efficiently, providing support for the higher cooling and computational requirements that AI needs.
In a 2024 survey conducted by research and analysis company GlobalData, around 27% of businesses stated that they already had a high adoption rate of AI in their workflows.
Looking ahead, GlobalData forecasts that AI rollout will continue its momentum throughout 2024 and beyond.
By 2030, it predicts the global AI market will be worth more than $909bn.
As AI becomes more ubiquitous across a range of industries, more businesses will need to update their digital infrastructure to support it.
“Vertiv’s goal is to prepare our customers for successful AI adoption,” stated Brad Wilson, vice-president of technology at Vertiv.
Wilson stated that Vertiv’s 360AI infrastructure offered a streamlined path for scalable AI across various industries.
By addressing the new challenges for data storage, Vertiv stated that its 360AI could enable businesses to adopt AI faster. Vertiv stated that its 360AI infrastructure can be deployed without time-consuming design cycles.
Vertiv customers will also be able to reuse or retrofit their existing data infrastructure to customise their 360AI infrastructure and save money during its deployment, the company said.