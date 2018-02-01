GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Vodafone has revealed revenue slipped in its final three months of the year — but as mobile data continues to grow, Vodafone is in a good position.

Data use is up by 61 percent year-on-year for the quarter with data traffic in India growing by 400 percent compared to last year.

Increased data use has also pushed Vodafone past the 100m 4G customer milestone, growing by 11.5m in this quarter alone.

Data use in Vodafone’s biggest three European markets (by revenue) of Germany, Italy and the UK is expected to grow at 30.9 percent, 22 percent, and 21.8 percent, respectively, between 2017 and 2022, according to GlobalData research.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="https://www.verdict.co.uk/chart-embed-page/?id=145442" style="width: 513px;height: 400px;border: none;"></iframe>

Share this chart Tweet

View similar charts View this report and others on GlobalData

Vodafone’s European operations also did not fare well in the quarter, with the UK seeing service revenues decline 4.8 percent year-on-year reflecting a downwards drag from regulation and a negative impact from handset financing.

Meanwhile, the creation of Dutch operator VodafoneZiggo at the end of 2016, and the subsequent deconsolidation of results, resulted in a negative impact of 3.8 percentage points to revenues this quarter.