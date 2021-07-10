Concept: Israeli startup Vulcan Cyber (Vulcan) developed a SaaS-based remediation platform offering the exact priorities, remedies, insights and automation needed to remediate vulnerabilities at scale. It helps enterprise customers identify and fix software vulnerabilities.

Nature of Disruption: Vulcan’s SaaS-based remediation platform is hosted on the cloud, which monitors security, IT and DevOps tools with their respective APIs to identify exploits and commence code remediation. The remediation algorithms can automatically be deployed by complying with the predefined rules or under the supervision of specialists. Vulcan provides several connectors for environments like Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and WhiteSource. Moreover, its products amalgamate with security testing tools and vulnerability scanners like Black Duck, Nessus, WhiteSource, SourceClear, Qualys, Puppet, Chef, Ansible and Carbon Black. Vulcan’s security approach picks out the vulnerability remediation gap, the time between initial discovery and a fix’s deployment, by receding logistical constraints in ways that don’t impact business continuity.

Outlook: Vulcan claims that legacy vulnerability management solutions can be inept and leave organizations exposed. By implementing a SaaS delivery model Vulcan can offer better remediation capabilities that are effective for a wider, modern user base. The startup has recently closed its Series B funding round led by Dawn Capital with participation from Wipro Ventures, YL Ventures and Ten Eleven Ventures. It has plans to use the proceeds to enhance direct sales and grow its channel program and managed security service provider relationships. The wealth shall also be utilized to deploy Vulcan Free, a no-cost, risk-based vulnerability management platform for cyber risk prioritization. It aims to offer Vulcan Free to the wider market and enhance industry-wide remediation efforts, especially in cloud and app environments.