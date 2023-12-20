AI is fast becoming an instrumental part of the publishing sector. Credit: lajulia19 via Shutterstock.

Like all media, the publishing sector is experiencing considerable change.

Technological developments like generative artificial intelligence (AI), the regulatory environment, and the ever-changing habits, needs, and wants of consumers are among the most prominent factors spearheading these changes.

So, what are some of the main issues that publishers must consider today and when preparing for the future?

AI can be a double-edged sword

AI is fast becoming an instrumental part of the publishing sector. Some use cases include automating news and content production like writing first drafts of articles and headlines, analysing content, and increasing customer engagement. In spring 2022, Agility PR divulged that AI automation capabilities made up 33% of Bloomberg News’ published content. AI’s capabilities will only increase with time. GlobalData predicts that, in the next one to five years, AI will automate more sophisticated content generation and even author blogs and articles.

However, the weather is not always sunny and blue when it comes to AI. The technology also creates concerns around trust and transparency through its content creation capabilities. These capabilities can be dangerous in the wrong hands as they make creating and spreading increasingly realistic misinformation easier than ever. Fake news like an AI-generated image of an explosion near the Pentagon and Elon Musk walking hand in hand with CEO of General Motors Mary Barra took the Internet by storm in 2023.

Consequently, publishers must take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of misinformation or risk losing the trust of their readers.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The need for regulation grows

The need for regulation in publishing is perhaps more important than ever, especially in the fight against the rise of AI-generated fake news and misinformation. In fact, in late 2023, several trade bodies including The Publishers Association and Society of Authors asked the UK PM to produce safeguards to protect human workers in the sector and their work from AI.

Acknowledging the problems misinformation can bring, governments and organizations like the European Union (EU) have been working on legislation to regulate AI. An example is the EU-sponsored AI Act, which will be finalized in 2024.

Furthermore, considering the increasing accessibility of news content, there has been some work creating legislation that will ensure that publishers receive compensation when other internet platforms reuse their content. France, for example, was the first country to issue national legislation for this. In 2022, Google agreed to pay an association of French publishers when it reused their content. It looks like the adoption of such regulation will further increase.

Considering all of the above, it is clear that publishers must be prepared to navigate through a quickly changing regulatory landscape.

Publishers must keep up with the times

The publishing sector must keep an eye on the up-and-coming Gen Z as their influence grows with each year. This generation will soon constitute a large part of the working population and are expected to inherit considerable wealth. These factors mean that publishers must make the effort to understand what motivates this group and adjust their offerings accordingly to stay competitive.

GlobalData argues that Gen Z is a group motivated by changing the world using technology, alongside solving environmental issues. Consequently, publishers will need to up their game when it comes to issues surrounding the environment and embed technology-enabled experiences into their offerings using AI, virtual reality, and augmented reality. It certainly looks like a lot is going on in the sector. Publishers will need to make the necessary investments to stay relevant in this changing environment.