After a reasonably quiet start to 2018 Netflix is just about starting to pick up the momentum with its February releases.
Sure, there’s not a vast amount of new content available, but there are some gems.
In terms of originals, Netflix is heavily promoting its new series Altered Carbon. Based on a 2002 sci-fi novel by Richard Morgan, the cyberpunk series is set in the far future.
Humans have left Earth and left the notion of mortality with them. In this future reality, humans are beings of consciousness. They get transplanted into new bodies every time the old one wears out.
The story of the series sees a private investigator attempting to solve the murder of his last body. If you enjoyed the Oscar-nominated Bladerunner 2049 this one might be right up your street.
Netflix is also working hard to promote its remake of the 2003 series, Queer Eye For The Straight Guy. The series revolves around gay men giving makeovers to their straight counterparts.
The new show will include a new so-called Fab Five (pictured above) who will advise the contestants.
Elsewhere, there’s also the critically-acclaimed 2017 coming-of-age story, Princess Cyd. Film releases include Oscar award-winners Shakespeare In Love and The Revenant.. In addition, Angelina Jolie’s directorial debut, By The Sea will be coming.
Those interested in superhero fare will be pleased with new episodes of Black Lightning. There’s also Kick-Ass 2 on the way.
Finally, for fans of classic comedy, Blackadder and Monty Python are both coming to Netflix at long last.
Here’s the full list of UK releases.
What’s coming to Netflix February 2018
W/C 29 January
01/02/2018
- 1971: India’s Finest Hour: Season 1
- 42 Grams
- 8 Mile
- A Prayer for the Dying
- Accepted
- Armed Response
- Barbie in Princess Power
- Barbie of Swan Lake
- Before the Flood
- Benny and Joon
- Big Momma’s House 2
- Black Money Love: Season 1
- Boulevard
- Breaking News: Season 1
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bullet to the Head
- Copying Beethoven
- Dazed and Confused
- Death Race
- Desperate Hours
- Emo the Musical
- Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer
- Far North
- Funny People
- Ghost: Season 1
- Half Baked
- Hero Hiralal: Season 1
- How the Beatles Changed the World
- Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 1
- Influx
- Inside Man
- It’s Kind of a Funny Story
- John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
- Junoon: Junior Hockey Victory: Season 1
- Last Knights
- Little Dorrit
- Lord of Illusions
- Meet Joe Black
- MiniMe: Season 1
- Monster High 13 Wishes
- Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
- National Parks Adventure
- Newness
- Oscura Seduccion
- Pandemic
- Powder: Season 1
- Queens of Comedy: Season 1
- Restoration Men: Season 1
- Role Models
- Shakespeare in Love
- Steins;Gate
- Tarzan
- Teen Witch
- The Code: Season 1
- The Garfield Show: Season 1
- The Garfield Show: Season 2
- The Social Experiment: Season 1
- The Strange Name Movie
- The Woman in the Window
- Under Arrest: Season 8
- What Dreams May Come
- What’s New Pussycat?
- Wild Child
- Yakari: Season 1
- Yoko and His Friends
- Yoko: Season 1
02/02/2018
- Beyond: Season 2
- Bir Baba Hindu
- Deliver Us from Evil
- Pay the Ghost
- Some Kind of Beautiful
- The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland
- The Baby Sitters Club
- The Bros
- The Cable Guy
03/02/2018
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 3
- Jane The Virgin: Season 4
04/02/2018
- Zoolander 2
W/C 5 February
05/02/2018
- OCTB: Season 1
- Princess Cyd
06/02/2018
- Baby, Baby, Baby
- Cardboard Gangsters
- Cross Wars
- Joshy
- Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
07/02/2018
- Geronimo Stilton: Season 3
- The Marker
08/02/2018
- Close Range
- The Loft
09/02/2018
- Beyond: Season 2
- Blankman
- Fury
- Görümce
- Kick-Ass 2
10/02/2018
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 3
- David Brent: Life on the Road
- Jane The Virgin: Season 4
11/02/2018
- By the Sea
- Risen
- Rock the Kasbah
W/C 12 February
12/02/2018
- Day and Night: Season 1
- Tientsin Mystic: Season 1
13/02/2018:
- Magic Mike XXL
- Nails
- The Peanuts Movie
14/02/2018
- Testament of Youth
- The Mortified Guide: Season 1
- The Pursuit of Happyness
15/02/2018
- Alien Abduction
- Barely Lethal
- Black Butler: Season 3
- Blackadder: Series 1
- Blackadder: Series 2
- Boonie Bears: Spring Into Action: Season 1
- Boonie Bears: The Big Top Secret
- Chrisley Knows Best: Season 1
- Chrisley Knows Best: Season 2
- Daagdi Chaawl
- Earth to Echo
- Ek Cup Chya
- Eric ldle’s What About Dick?
- Fakta Ladh Mhana
- Fate/stay night: Season 1
- Fred 3: Camp Fred
- Khel Mandala
- Lalbaug Parel: Zali Mumbai Sonyachi
- Mahi Way: Season 1
- Matichya Chuli
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
- Monty Python Best Bits (mostly): Season 1
- Morya
- Monty Python Conquers America
- Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go
- Paradh
- Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
- Monty Python’s Almost the Truth
- Prem Mhanje Prem Mhanje Prem Asta
- Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus: Season 1
- Monty Python’s Flying Circus
- Premachi Ghoshta
- Monty Python’s Life of Brian
- Monty Python’s Personal Best: Season 1
- Sakhi
- Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
- Sarivar Sari
- Street Kings
- Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale
- The Darkest Hour
- The Garden of Words
- The Hollywood Masters: Season 2
- The Reagan Show
- Tokyo Ghoul: Jack
- Tokyo Ghoul: Pinto
- Tukaram
- Tokyo Ghoul: Season 2
- Zenda
16/02/2018
- Beyond: Season 2
- Born Free
- Hellboy
- The Interview
17/02/2018:
- Brave Miss World
- Brave Miss World: Collection 1
W/C 19 February
20/02/2018
- Bugs
- Erased: Season 1
- Jem and the Holograms
22/02/2018
- Hitler’s Circle of Evil: Season 1
- My Old Lady
23/02/2018
- Identity
- İstanbul Kırmızısı
- The Revenant
25/02/2018
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
W/C 26 February
27/02/2018
- Combat Countdown: Season 1
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 3
- Gallows
- Go Back to Where You Came From: Season 1
- Go Back to Where You Came From: Season 2
- Insane Fishing: Season 1
- Go Back to Where You Came From: Season 3
- iZombie: Season 4
- Jack Goes Home
- Mega Food: Season 1
- Men on a Mission: 2017
- Poh and Co.: Season 1
- Poh and Co.: Season 2
- Renters: Season 5
- Surveillance: Season 1
- Surveillance: Season 2
- The Big Ward: Season 1
- Unveiled: Season 1
28/02/2018
- Big Bear
- 반드시 잡는다
Netflix originals coming out in February 2018 (UK)
There’s plenty of new original shows coming to Netflix in February. We’ve got the season finale of The Good Place, new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery and Black Lightning and plenty more!
ORIGINAL SERIES
Altered Carbon: Season 1
A new series set over 300 years in the future, when human minds are digitized and downloaded from body to body. Based on the classic cyberpunk novel.
- Launch Date: February 2
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Seven Seconds: Season 1
Tensions run high in Jersey City after an African American teenager is critically injured by a cop.
- Launch Date: February 23
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Queer Eye: Season 1
With a new Fab 5 and some very tough missions, the Emmy-winning show is back and ready to make America fabulous again … one makeover at a time.
- Launch Date: February 7
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Damnation: Season 1
In a rural Iowa community during the Great Depression, a stranger with a violent past poses as a preacher and rallies the farmers to mount a strike.
- Launch Date: February 1
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Everything Sucks!: Season 1
Two groups of high school misfits — the AV club and the drama club — collide in this quirky coming-of-age story set in 1996 Oregon.
- Launch Date: February 16
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Marseille: Season 2
The battle for the heart of Marseille heats up as right-wing nationalists gain power and a shadowy conspiracy targets the city’s beloved soccer team.
- Launch Date: February 23
- Country of Origin: FR
- Available for download: YES
Re:Mind: Season 1
Eleven high school classmates awaken, restrained to a large dining room. While fearing for their lives, they question a motive to this bizarre act.
- Launch Date: February 15
- Country of Origin: JP
- Available for download: YES
First Team: Juventus: Season 1
Go in-depth with Italy’s Juventus FC in a series that spotlights the storied soccer club’s superstars and rising prospects looking to make an impact.
- Launch Date: February 16
- Country of Origin: IT
- Available for download: YES
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney
David Letterman returns in a monthly series of in-depth interviews with globally relevant personalities, plus field segments expressing his curiosity.
- Launch Date: February 9
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: NO
Coach Snoop: Season 1
Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg stars in a series about the youth football league he created to keep kids from making the same mistakes he did growing up.
- Launch Date: February 2
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale’s new weekly comedy commentary show.
- Launch Date: February 18 (weekly episodes)
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Derren Brown: The Push
Mentalist Derren Brown engineers an audacious social experiment demonstrating how manipulation can lead an ordinary person to commit an appalling act.
- Launch Date: February 27
- Country of Origin: UK
- Available for download: YES
WEEKLY EPISODES
Star Trek: Discovery: Season 1
The iconic franchise returns with a fresh series, new characters and a new ship. Their mission: Explore new worlds, bring hope to a new generation.
- Launch Date: February 5 (DAB)
- Country of Origin: US
- Episodes: 15
- Available for download: YES
Riverdale: Season 2
If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, as we enter season two, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.
- Launch Date: February 1 (DAB)
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Dynasty: Season 1
With a new face poised to join the family, the Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune — and their children’s lives.
- Launch Date: February 1 (DAB)
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Black Lightning: Season 1
A retired vigilante leaves behind his quiet life as a school principal and returns to fighting crime in his New Orleans community.
- Launch Date: February 6
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
The Good Place: Season 2
In the wake of her suspicions about Michael and the Good Place being confirmed in last season’s shocking finale, Eleanor’s last-ditch endeavor to trigger her memory may not succeed after all.
- Launch Date: February 2 (Finale)
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
NETFLIX FILM
FullMetal Alchemist
While alchemist Edward Elric searches for a way to restore his brother Al’s body, the military government and mysterious monsters are watching closely.
- Launch Date: February 19
- Country of Origin: JP
- Original Language: JA
- Available for download: YES
Irreplaceable You
When Abbie is diagnosed with cancer, she sets out on a humorous mission to find a new love for Sam, her fiancé and best friend since childhood.
- Launch Date: February 16
- Country of Origin: US
- Original Language: EN
- Available for download: YES
When We First Met
Using a magical photo booth that sends him back in time, Noah relives the night he met Avery over and over, trying to persuade her to fall for him.
- Launch Date: February 9
- Country of Origin: US
- Original Language: EN
- Available for download: YES
Mute
A mute man with a violent past is forced to take on the teeming underworld of a near-future Berlin as he searches for his missing girlfriend.
- Launch Date: February 23
- Country of Origin: US
- Original Language: EN
- Available for download: YES
Forgotten
When the older brother he idolizes is abducted and comes back completely changed, Jin-Seok tries to uncover the truth in this twisty thriller.
- Launch Date: February 21
- Country of Origin: KR
- Original Language: KR
- Available for download: YES
Love Per Square Foot
In this quirky Bollywood romantic comedy, a couple enters into a marriage of convenience so they can buy a flat in Mumbai together.
- Launch Date: February 14
- Country of Origin: IN
- Original Language: HI
- Available for download: YES
ORIGINAL COMEDY
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers
Live from San Francisco, comedian Fred Armisen shares and demonstrates his thoughts on musical genres, being a drummer, regional accents and more.
- Launch Date: February 6
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish
Rollicking, outrageous and audacious, Marlon Wayans gets raw on racism, age-appropriate rap rhymes, gay rights, raising kids and even the Kardashians.
- Launch Date: February 27
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
On a mission to defy stereotypes, Malaysian stand-up comedian Kavin Jay shares stories about growing up in the VHS era with his Singapore audience.
- Launch Date: February 2
- Country of Origin: SG
- Available for download: YES
ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY
The Trader (Sovdagari)
This documentary examines life in a rural corner of the Republic of Georgia, where potatoes are currency and ambition is crushed by poverty.
- Launch Date: February 9
- Country of Origin: Georgia
- Available for download: YES
Seeing Allred
Explore the public and private sides of feminist firebrand attorney Gloria Allred, who has battled some of the biggest names in politics and business.
- Launch Date: February 9
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Ugly Delicious: Season 1
David Chang and Peter Meehan uncover the world’s best food as they visit far-flung cities and learn how local culture affects gastronomy.
- Launch Date: February 23
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1
Luna Petunia returns to magical Amazia, adding memories to her scrapbook with old friends — and a new pal from the Animal Empire.
- Launch Date: February 2
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Greenhouse Academy: Season 2
New student Aspen comes between Hayley and Leo. Max and Jackie investigate Emma’s sudden departure from the school. Brooke falls under a bad influence.
- Launch Date: February 14
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6
- Launch Date: February 16
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES