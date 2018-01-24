Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

After a reasonably quiet start to 2018 Netflix is just about starting to pick up the momentum with its February releases.

Sure, there’s not a vast amount of new content available, but there are some gems.

In terms of originals, Netflix is heavily promoting its new series Altered Carbon. Based on a 2002 sci-fi novel by Richard Morgan, the cyberpunk series is set in the far future.

Humans have left Earth and left the notion of mortality with them. In this future reality, humans are beings of consciousness. They get transplanted into new bodies every time the old one wears out.

The story of the series sees a private investigator attempting to solve the murder of his last body. If you enjoyed the Oscar-nominated Bladerunner 2049 this one might be right up your street.

Netflix is also working hard to promote its remake of the 2003 series, Queer Eye For The Straight Guy. The series revolves around gay men giving makeovers to their straight counterparts.

The new show will include a new so-called Fab Five (pictured above) who will advise the contestants.

Elsewhere, there’s also the critically-acclaimed 2017 coming-of-age story, Princess Cyd. Film releases include Oscar award-winners Shakespeare In Love and The Revenant.. In addition, Angelina Jolie’s directorial debut, By The Sea will be coming.

Those interested in superhero fare will be pleased with new episodes of Black Lightning. There’s also Kick-Ass 2 on the way.

Finally, for fans of classic comedy, Blackadder and Monty Python are both coming to Netflix at long last.

Here’s the full list of UK releases.

What’s coming to Netflix February 2018

W/C 29 January

01/02/2018

1971: India’s Finest Hour: Season 1

42 Grams

8 Mile

A Prayer for the Dying

Accepted

Armed Response

Barbie in Princess Power

Barbie of Swan Lake

Before the Flood

Benny and Joon

Big Momma’s House 2

Black Money Love: Season 1

Boulevard

Breaking News: Season 1

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bullet to the Head

Copying Beethoven

Dazed and Confused

Death Race

Desperate Hours

Emo the Musical

Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Far North

Funny People

Ghost: Season 1

Half Baked

Hero Hiralal: Season 1

How the Beatles Changed the World

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 1

Influx

Inside Man

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Junoon: Junior Hockey Victory: Season 1

Last Knights

Little Dorrit

Lord of Illusions

Meet Joe Black

MiniMe: Season 1

Monster High 13 Wishes

Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!

National Parks Adventure

Newness

Oscura Seduccion

Pandemic

Powder: Season 1

Queens of Comedy: Season 1

Restoration Men: Season 1

Role Models

Shakespeare in Love

Steins;Gate

Tarzan

Teen Witch

The Code: Season 1

The Garfield Show: Season 1

The Garfield Show: Season 2

The Social Experiment: Season 1

The Strange Name Movie

The Woman in the Window

Under Arrest: Season 8

What Dreams May Come

What’s New Pussycat?

Wild Child

Yakari: Season 1

Yoko and His Friends

Yoko: Season 1

02/02/2018

Beyond: Season 2

Bir Baba Hindu

Deliver Us from Evil

Pay the Ghost

Some Kind of Beautiful

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland

The Baby Sitters Club

The Bros

The Cable Guy

03/02/2018

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 3

Jane The Virgin: Season 4

04/02/2018

Zoolander 2

W/C 5 February

05/02/2018

OCTB: Season 1

Princess Cyd

06/02/2018

Baby, Baby, Baby

Cardboard Gangsters

Cross Wars

Joshy

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

07/02/2018

Geronimo Stilton: Season 3

The Marker

08/02/2018

Close Range

The Loft

09/02/2018

Beyond: Season 2

Blankman

Fury

Görümce

Kick-Ass 2

10/02/2018

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 3

David Brent: Life on the Road

Jane The Virgin: Season 4

11/02/2018

By the Sea

Risen

Rock the Kasbah

W/C 12 February

12/02/2018

Day and Night: Season 1

Tientsin Mystic: Season 1

13/02/2018:

Magic Mike XXL

Nails

The Peanuts Movie

14/02/2018

Testament of Youth

The Mortified Guide: Season 1

The Pursuit of Happyness

15/02/2018

Alien Abduction

Barely Lethal

Black Butler: Season 3

Blackadder: Series 1

Blackadder: Series 2

Boonie Bears: Spring Into Action: Season 1

Boonie Bears: The Big Top Secret

Chrisley Knows Best: Season 1

Chrisley Knows Best: Season 2

Daagdi Chaawl

Earth to Echo

Ek Cup Chya

Eric ldle’s What About Dick?

Fakta Ladh Mhana

Fate/stay night: Season 1

Fred 3: Camp Fred

Khel Mandala

Lalbaug Parel: Zali Mumbai Sonyachi

Mahi Way: Season 1

Matichya Chuli

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Monty Python Best Bits (mostly): Season 1

Morya

Monty Python Conquers America

Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go

Paradh

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python’s Almost the Truth

Prem Mhanje Prem Mhanje Prem Asta

Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus: Season 1

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

Premachi Ghoshta

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Monty Python’s Personal Best: Season 1

Sakhi

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

Sarivar Sari

Street Kings

Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale

The Darkest Hour

The Garden of Words

The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

The Reagan Show

Tokyo Ghoul: Jack

Tokyo Ghoul: Pinto

Tukaram

Tokyo Ghoul: Season 2

Zenda

16/02/2018

Beyond: Season 2

Born Free

Hellboy

The Interview

17/02/2018:

Brave Miss World

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

W/C 19 February

20/02/2018

Bugs

Erased: Season 1

Jem and the Holograms

22/02/2018

Hitler’s Circle of Evil: Season 1

My Old Lady

23/02/2018

Identity

İstanbul Kırmızısı

The Revenant

25/02/2018

10 Cloverfield Lane

W/C 26 February

27/02/2018

Combat Countdown: Season 1

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 3

Gallows

Go Back to Where You Came From: Season 1

Go Back to Where You Came From: Season 2

Insane Fishing: Season 1

Go Back to Where You Came From: Season 3

iZombie: Season 4

Jack Goes Home

Mega Food: Season 1

Men on a Mission: 2017

Poh and Co.: Season 1

Poh and Co.: Season 2

Renters: Season 5

Surveillance: Season 1

Surveillance: Season 2

The Big Ward: Season 1

Unveiled: Season 1

28/02/2018

Big Bear

반드시 잡는다

Netflix originals coming out in February 2018 (UK)

There’s plenty of new original shows coming to Netflix in February. We’ve got the season finale of The Good Place, new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery and Black Lightning and plenty more!

ORIGINAL SERIES

Altered Carbon: Season 1

A new series set over 300 years in the future, when human minds are digitized and downloaded from body to body. Based on the classic cyberpunk novel.

Launch Date: February 2

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Seven Seconds: Season 1

Tensions run high in Jersey City after an African American teenager is critically injured by a cop.

Launch Date: February 23

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Queer Eye: Season 1

With a new Fab 5 and some very tough missions, the Emmy-winning show is back and ready to make America fabulous again … one makeover at a time.

Launch Date: February 7

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Damnation: Season 1

In a rural Iowa community during the Great Depression, a stranger with a violent past poses as a preacher and rallies the farmers to mount a strike.

Launch Date: February 1

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Everything Sucks!: Season 1

Two groups of high school misfits — the AV club and the drama club — collide in this quirky coming-of-age story set in 1996 Oregon.

Launch Date: February 16

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Marseille: Season 2

The battle for the heart of Marseille heats up as right-wing nationalists gain power and a shadowy conspiracy targets the city’s beloved soccer team.

Launch Date: February 23

Country of Origin: FR

Available for download: YES

Re:Mind: Season 1

Eleven high school classmates awaken, restrained to a large dining room. While fearing for their lives, they question a motive to this bizarre act.

Launch Date: February 15

Country of Origin: JP

Available for download: YES

First Team: Juventus: Season 1

Go in-depth with Italy’s Juventus FC in a series that spotlights the storied soccer club’s superstars and rising prospects looking to make an impact.

Launch Date: February 16

Country of Origin: IT

Available for download: YES

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney

David Letterman returns in a monthly series of in-depth interviews with globally relevant personalities, plus field segments expressing his curiosity.

Launch Date: February 9

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: NO

Coach Snoop: Season 1

Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg stars in a series about the youth football league he created to keep kids from making the same mistakes he did growing up.

Launch Date: February 2

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale’s new weekly comedy commentary show.

Launch Date: February 18 (weekly episodes)

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Derren Brown: The Push

Mentalist Derren Brown engineers an audacious social experiment demonstrating how manipulation can lead an ordinary person to commit an appalling act.

Launch Date: February 27

Country of Origin: UK

Available for download: YES

WEEKLY EPISODES

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 1

The iconic franchise returns with a fresh series, new characters and a new ship. Their mission: Explore new worlds, bring hope to a new generation.

Launch Date: February 5 (DAB)

Country of Origin: US

Episodes: 15

Available for download: YES

Riverdale: Season 2

If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, as we enter season two, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.

Launch Date: February 1 (DAB)

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Dynasty: Season 1

With a new face poised to join the family, the Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune — and their children’s lives.

Launch Date: February 1 (DAB)

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Black Lightning: Season 1

A retired vigilante leaves behind his quiet life as a school principal and returns to fighting crime in his New Orleans community.

Launch Date: February 6

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

The Good Place: Season 2

In the wake of her suspicions about Michael and the Good Place being confirmed in last season’s shocking finale, Eleanor’s last-ditch endeavor to trigger her memory may not succeed after all.

Launch Date: February 2 (Finale)

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

NETFLIX FILM

FullMetal Alchemist

While alchemist Edward Elric searches for a way to restore his brother Al’s body, the military government and mysterious monsters are watching closely.

Launch Date: February 19

Country of Origin: JP

Original Language: JA

Available for download: YES

Irreplaceable You

When Abbie is diagnosed with cancer, she sets out on a humorous mission to find a new love for Sam, her fiancé and best friend since childhood.

Launch Date: February 16

Country of Origin: US

Original Language: EN

Available for download: YES

When We First Met

Using a magical photo booth that sends him back in time, Noah relives the night he met Avery over and over, trying to persuade her to fall for him.

Launch Date: February 9

Country of Origin: US

Original Language: EN

Available for download: YES

Mute

A mute man with a violent past is forced to take on the teeming underworld of a near-future Berlin as he searches for his missing girlfriend.

Launch Date: February 23

Country of Origin: US

Original Language: EN

Available for download: YES

Forgotten

When the older brother he idolizes is abducted and comes back completely changed, Jin-Seok tries to uncover the truth in this twisty thriller.

Launch Date: February 21

Country of Origin: KR

Original Language: KR

Available for download: YES

Love Per Square Foot

In this quirky Bollywood romantic comedy, a couple enters into a marriage of convenience so they can buy a flat in Mumbai together.

Launch Date: February 14

Country of Origin: IN

Original Language: HI

Available for download: YES

ORIGINAL COMEDY

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers

Live from San Francisco, comedian Fred Armisen shares and demonstrates his thoughts on musical genres, being a drummer, regional accents and more.

Launch Date: February 6

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish

Rollicking, outrageous and audacious, Marlon Wayans gets raw on racism, age-appropriate rap rhymes, gay rights, raising kids and even the Kardashians.

Launch Date: February 27

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!

On a mission to defy stereotypes, Malaysian stand-up comedian Kavin Jay shares stories about growing up in the VHS era with his Singapore audience.

Launch Date: February 2

Country of Origin: SG

Available for download: YES

ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

The Trader (Sovdagari)

This documentary examines life in a rural corner of the Republic of Georgia, where potatoes are currency and ambition is crushed by poverty.

Launch Date: February 9

Country of Origin: Georgia

Available for download: YES

Seeing Allred

Explore the public and private sides of feminist firebrand attorney Gloria Allred, who has battled some of the biggest names in politics and business.

Launch Date: February 9

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Ugly Delicious: Season 1

David Chang and Peter Meehan uncover the world’s best food as they visit far-flung cities and learn how local culture affects gastronomy.

Launch Date: February 23

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1

Luna Petunia returns to magical Amazia, adding memories to her scrapbook with old friends — and a new pal from the Animal Empire.

Launch Date: February 2

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2

New student Aspen comes between Hayley and Leo. Max and Jackie investigate Emma’s sudden departure from the school. Brooke falls under a bad influence.

Launch Date: February 14

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6