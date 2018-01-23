It’s finally that time, after months of poring over the best films in the cinema, the Academy has named its Oscars nominations 2018.
As expected, all the major features from the 2017 season are nominated. The teams behind Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Shape Of Water, Lady Bird, and Call Me By Your Name will no doubt be pleased.
There’ll be plenty of time to consider the relative merits of each of the nominees in the weeks leading up the show. Polls close on Tuesday 27th February so filmmakers and actors will have to do plenty of schmaltzing and schmoozing with Academy members before then.
This year’s Oscars will be held on Sunday 4th March 2018 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Anyway, without further ado, here’s the full list of 2018 Oscars nominees:
Oscar nominees 2018:
Best Picture:
- Call Me By Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape Of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director:
- Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
- Jordan Peele – Get Out
- Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Phantom Thread
- Guillermo Del Toro – The Shape Of Water
Best Actress:
- Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water
- Frances McDornmand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep – The Post
Best Actor:
- Timothée Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
- Daniel Day Lewis – Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
- Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel Esq.
Best Supporting Actress:
- Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
- Allison Janney – I, Tonya
- Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
- Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer – The Shape Of Water
Best Supporting Actor:
- Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins – The Shape Of Water
- Christopher Plummer – All The Money In The World
- Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Screenplay:
- The Big Sick
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Shape Of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Adapted Screenplay:
- Call Me By Your Name
- The Disaster Artist
- Logan
- Molly’s Game
- Mudbound
Best Animated Feature Film:
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Best Foreign Language Film:
- A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
- The Insult (Lebanon)
- Loveless (Russia)
- On Body And Soul (Hungary)
- The Square (Sweden)
Best Documentary – Feature:
- Abacus Small Enough To Jail
- Faces Places
- Icarus
- Last Men In Aleppo
- Strong Island
Best Documentary – Short Subject:
- Edith And Eddie
- Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
Best Original Song:
- ‘Mighty River’ – Mudbound
- ‘Mystery Of Love’ – Call Me By Your Name
- ‘Remember Me’ – Coco
- ‘Stand Up For Something’ – Marshall
- ‘This Is Me’ – The Greatest Showman
Best Live Action Short Film:
- DeKalb Elementary
- The 11 O’Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- Watu Wote
- The Silent Child
Best Animated Short Film:
- Dear Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
Best Original Score:
- Dunkirk
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape Of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Sound Editing:
- Baby Driver
- Bladerunner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape Of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Sound Mixing:
- Baby Driver
- Bladerunner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape Of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Production Design:
- Beauty And The Beast
- Bladerunner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape Of Water
Best Makeup And Hair Styling:
- Darkest Hour
- Victoria And Abdul
- Wonder
Best Cinematography:
- Bladerunner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Mudbound
- The Shape Of Water
Best Costume Design:
- Beauty And The Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape Of Water
- Victoria And Abdul
Best Film Editing:
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk
- I, Tonya
- The Shape Of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Visual Effects:
- Bladerunner 2049
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War For The Planet Of The Apes
Oscars 2018 predictions:
Before the nominations came out, Verdict wrote about the likely winners of this year’s Oscars. Our predictions are based on the big winners and nominees of the Golden Globes, the SAG awards, and the BAFTAs. Today’s nominations have done little to change our predictions.
The surest contenders at this point are Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri winning Best Picture and Gary Oldman winning Best Actor. The other awards are slightly more nebulous, but those two are near certain.
The major event that contenders can use to improve their chances is the nominees luncheon on Monday 5th February. This is an annual event where nominees can talk to Academy voters about their work and hopefully win some floating voters.
Who votes for the Oscars?
Having seen the nominations, the question is, how do they decide who wins and who votes for the Oscars?
The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences chooses the winners at the Oscars. That organisation has seventeen branches: actors, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, make-up artists and hair stylists, music, producers, public relations, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects, and writers.
Members from each branch may only vote for nominees in that same branch. This means that only directors can nominate contenders for Best Director, only actors can nominate for Best Actors/Actresses, and so on.
However, there are a couple of exceptions. For one, regional bodies choose foreign language films. In addition, any Academy member can nominate a film for Best Picture, no matter what branch they come from. According to The Wrap a film needs at least 100 nominations to be considered for Best Picture.
Once all the votes are in, auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers uses their weighting system to determine five nominees for each category.
After the nominees are in, all members of the Academy can vote in any category.
There’s a bit of overlap between awarding bodies too. The Producers Guild Of America, the Screen Actors Guild, and also the British Academy Of Film And Television, are all bodies whose membership overlaps with the Academy’s. Therefore, films with nominations for those awards tend to do pretty well at the Oscars.