It’s finally that time, after months of poring over the best films in the cinema, the Academy has named its Oscars nominations 2018.

As expected, all the major features from the 2017 season are nominated. The teams behind Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Shape Of Water, Lady Bird, and Call Me By Your Name will no doubt be pleased.

There’ll be plenty of time to consider the relative merits of each of the nominees in the weeks leading up the show. Polls close on Tuesday 27th February so filmmakers and actors will have to do plenty of schmaltzing and schmoozing with Academy members before then.

This year’s Oscars will be held on Sunday 4th March 2018 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Anyway, without further ado, here’s the full list of 2018 Oscars nominees:

Oscar nominees 2018:

Best Picture:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director:

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson – Phantom Thread

Guillermo Del Toro – The Shape Of Water

Best Actress:

Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water

Frances McDornmand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

Best Actor:

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis – Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel Esq.

Best Supporting Actress:

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape Of Water

Best Supporting Actor:

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins – The Shape Of Water

Christopher Plummer – All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Screenplay:

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Best Animated Feature Film:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Foreign Language Film:

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body And Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Best Documentary – Feature:

Abacus Small Enough To Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men In Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Documentary – Short Subject:

Edith And Eddie

Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Original Song:

‘Mighty River’ – Mudbound

‘Mystery Of Love’ – Call Me By Your Name

‘Remember Me’ – Coco

‘Stand Up For Something’ – Marshall

‘This Is Me’ – The Greatest Showman

Best Live Action Short Film:

DeKalb Elementary

The 11 O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

Watu Wote

The Silent Child

Best Animated Short Film:

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Best Original Score:

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Sound Editing:

Baby Driver

Bladerunner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Sound Mixing:

Baby Driver

Bladerunner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Production Design:

Beauty And The Beast

Bladerunner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water

Best Makeup And Hair Styling:

Darkest Hour

Victoria And Abdul

Wonder

Best Cinematography:

Bladerunner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape Of Water

Best Costume Design:

Beauty And The Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape Of Water

Victoria And Abdul

Best Film Editing:

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Visual Effects:

Bladerunner 2049

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War For The Planet Of The Apes

Oscars 2018 predictions:

Before the nominations came out, Verdict wrote about the likely winners of this year’s Oscars. Our predictions are based on the big winners and nominees of the Golden Globes, the SAG awards, and the BAFTAs. Today’s nominations have done little to change our predictions.

The surest contenders at this point are Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri winning Best Picture and Gary Oldman winning Best Actor. The other awards are slightly more nebulous, but those two are near certain.

The major event that contenders can use to improve their chances is the nominees luncheon on Monday 5th February. This is an annual event where nominees can talk to Academy voters about their work and hopefully win some floating voters.

Who votes for the Oscars?

Having seen the nominations, the question is, how do they decide who wins and who votes for the Oscars?

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences chooses the winners at the Oscars. That organisation has seventeen branches: actors, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, make-up artists and hair stylists, music, producers, public relations, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects, and writers.

Members from each branch may only vote for nominees in that same branch. This means that only directors can nominate contenders for Best Director, only actors can nominate for Best Actors/Actresses, and so on.

However, there are a couple of exceptions. For one, regional bodies choose foreign language films. In addition, any Academy member can nominate a film for Best Picture, no matter what branch they come from. According to The Wrap a film needs at least 100 nominations to be considered for Best Picture.

Once all the votes are in, auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers uses their weighting system to determine five nominees for each category.

After the nominees are in, all members of the Academy can vote in any category.

There’s a bit of overlap between awarding bodies too. The Producers Guild Of America, the Screen Actors Guild, and also the British Academy Of Film And Television, are all bodies whose membership overlaps with the Academy’s. Therefore, films with nominations for those awards tend to do pretty well at the Oscars.

The Oscars will air on ABC in the US on 4th March 2018.