There’s no denying that December has been a very good month for Netflix. Viewers have enjoyed barrels of brilliant content, from new classic Christmas films to new Netflix Originals. Safe to say, that trend is continuing into January.

Today Netflix released the list of the first batch of shows coming to the service in 2018. And there’s plenty to get excited about. So without further ado let’s answer the question on everyone’s lips: what’s coming to Netflix in January 2018?

What’s coming to Netflix in January 2018 (UK)?

A lot of cool stuff. Most notable is the release of Grace And Frankie Season 4. This Netflix Original has won the hearts of fans all over the world and is eagerly anticipated. There’s also new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery and Riverdale.

In terms of acquisitions, Netflix has also gained UK distribution rights for the CW’s Black Lightning. This new superhero show is from the minds behind The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and Legends Of Tomorrow so it’ll definitely be one to watch!

Available week commencing 1st January:

01/01/18:

The Undateables: Series 1, 2, and 3

Worst Cooks in America: Season 10

AlphaGo

Chrisley Knows Best: Season 1 and 2

Day and Night: Season 1

Emperor

Fallet: Season 1

Great British Menu: Season 8

Great Interior Design Challenge: Season 3

Guy Martin’s Spitfire

Guy Martin’s Last of the Vulcans

Howards End

Mary Portas: Secret Shopper: Season 3

The Paper: Season 1

A Royal Night Out

Double Impact

Eight Men Out

Saved!

Soldiers of Fortune

Species III

The Adventures of the American Rabbit

The Patriot

The Siege of Firebase Gloria

Abnormal Summit: 2017

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: Season 1

Men on a Mission: 2017

Weeds: Season 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8

Eastsiders: Season 3

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

The Deep: Season 2

Aajcha Divas Majha

Aata Pita

Badha

Black Knight

Bruno and Boots: The Wizzle War

Camp Cool Kids

Devrai

Dries

Empire of Scents

Eve’s Apple

Extraction

Eye of the Needle

Functional Fitness

Hamaal De Dhamaal

Happy Hunting

He Named Me Malala

Heartthrob

Hridaynath

Ideachi Kalpana

Infinity Chamber

Jora 10 Numbaria

Kay Dyache Bola

Live Free or Die Hard

Maacher Jhol

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Maza Pati Karodpati

Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy

Murder on the Cape

Not Alone

Sanai Chaughade

Shahanpan Dega Deva

Super Dark Times

The Damned Rain

The Rehearsal

Time Please

Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable

We Speak Dance: Season 1

Yanda Kartavya Aahe

02/01/18:

I Am Not Madame Bovary

L’affaire Jack King

Mustang Island

04/01/18:

CONAN THE BARBARIAN

05/01/18:

The End of the F***ing World: Season 1

Think Like a Man Too

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 4

Outsiders: Season 1 and 2

Underground: Season 1 and 2

Daddy Day Camp

Family Blood

Head in the Clouds

Jabberwocky

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Julie & Julia

Love the Coopers

Messi

The Physician

06/01/18:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 3

Concussion

07/01/18

Jimi: All Is by My Side

Available week commencing 8th January:

08/01/18:

The BFG

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

09/01/18

Alien Contact: Outer Space

10/01/18

Grimm: Season 6

On Yoga The Architecture of Peace

11/01/18

Dayveon

Good Time

Spark

12/01/18

Hadi İnşallah

Hostel: Part II

No Good Deed

Pride

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

13/01/18

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Available week commencing 15th January:

15/01/18

Jag älskar dig: En skilsmässokomedi

Boj: Season 1

Homeland: Season 6

Earth to Luna!: Season 1

Eye in the Sky

Face 2 Face

Forbidden Ground

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards

One More Shot

Phir Se

Rehenes

Restrepo

Rip Tide

River, el más grande siempre

Unrest

Urvi

17/01/18

The Secret Agent: Season 1

18/01/18

Bad Day for the Cut

19/01/18

Ali Baba ve 7 Cüceler

Madeline

The Zero Theorem

Shrooms

20/01/18

Fargo: Season 3

Love and Hong Kong: Season 1

Grimsby

21/01/18

The Belko Experiment

Available week commencing 22nd January:

25/01/18

Despicable Me 2

Joy

Stoic

26/01/18

Pek Yakında

Annie

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Perfect Stranger

Wind Chill

28/01/2018

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 1 and 2

Available week commencing 29th December:

29/01/18

Patient Seventeen

The Force

30/01/2018

Retribution: Season 1

Suits: Season 6

Entourage

The Lady in Dignity: Season 1

Witch Hunt: Season 1

Netflix Originals coming out in January 2018 (UK):

As ever, there’s also a host of new Netflix Originals coming to the streaming service in January. We’re particularly excited to see Rotten, Netflix’s new documentary about food production. Elsewhere, eerie Netflix Original The Open House impressed us with it’s complex take on the horror genre.

Here’s all the original series you should be looking out for!

Television series:

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Collections

In Jerry Seinfeld’s unique series, he picks up a guest comedian in a cool car, then they set off for laugh-filled conversations fueled by caffeine.

Launch Date: January 5

Country of Origin: US

Actors: Jerry Seinfeld

Available for download: YES

Drug Lords: Season 1

Witness the stories of history’s most notorious kingpins, their terrifying enforcers, and the men and women who swore to bring them down.

Launch Date: January 19

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Grace and Frankie: Season 4

As Grace and Frankie muddle through ups and downs with their business, romantic relationships and families, they must face some realities of aging.

Launch Date: January 19

Country of Origin: US

Actors: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Lisa Kudrow, Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, Baron Vaughn, June Diane Raphael

Available for download: YES

One Day at a Time: Season 2

Launch Date: January 26

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Lovesick: Season 3

Best friends Dylan, Luke and Evie continue to navigate the ups and downs of relationships as they search for their soul mates.

Launch Date: January 1

Country of Origin: GB

Available for download: YES

Disjointed: Part 2

Pete struggles with a crisis of confidence, Carter opens up to a new friend, Ruth returns to her roots, and Olivia’s business takes off.

Launch Date: January 12

Country of Origin: US

Actors: Kathy Bates, Aaron Moten, Tone Bell, Dougie Baldwin, Elizabeth Alderfer, Elizabeth Ho

Available for download: NO

Rita: Season 4

After being fired from her school, this feisty teacher hits rock bottom and reluctantly takes a job in her hometown.

Launch Date: January 16

Country of Origin: DK

Available for download: YES

Van Helsing: Season 2

An astonishing revelation about herself leads Vanessa to question her entire life story, while the battle to defeat Dmitri’s vampires rages on.

Launch Date: January 19

Country of Origin: US

Actors: Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, David Cubitt, Paul Johansson, Vincent Gale, Rukiya Bernard, Trezzo Mahoro, Aleks Paunovic, Laura Mennell, Hilary Jardine, Terry Chen

Available for download: YES

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3

While grieving the loss of one of its own, the Ministry is called upon to right historical wrongs from 16th-century Mexico to 20th-century France.

Launch Date: January 28

Country of Origin: ES

Available for download: YES

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency: Season 2

Dirk and Todd reunite, along with Farah and new allies in Montana law enforcement, to investigate a case partly set in a magical fantasy realm.

Launch Date: January 5

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Glacé: Season 1

A grisly find atop a mountain in the French Pyrenees leads investigator Martin Servaz into a twisted dance with a serial killer in this icy thriller.

Launch Date: January 1

Country of Origin: FR

Available for download: YES

Tiempos de guerra: Temporada 1

Set in 1920s Morocco, Duchess of la Victoria leads a group of trailblazing nurses as they navigate the political and social challenges of war.

Launch Date: January 18

Country of Origin: ES

Available for download: YES

Retribution: Season 1

After brutally murdering a young couple, the killer heads to the rural Scottish Highlands, where their feuding families live.

Launch Date: January 30

Country of Origin: GB

Available for download

WEEKLY EPISODES

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 1

The iconic franchise returns with a fresh series, new characters and a new ship. Their mission: Explore new worlds, bring hope to a new generation.

Launch Date: January 8 (DAB)

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Riverdale: Season 2

If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, as we enter season two, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.

Launch Date: January 18 (DAB)

Country of Origin: US

Actors: K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mädchen Amick, Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich, Mark Consuelos

Available for download: YES

Dynasty: Season 1

With a new face poised to join the family, the Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune — and their children’s lives.

Launch Date: January 18 (DAB)

Country of Origin: US

Actors: Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, Grant Show, James Mackay, Robert Christopher Riley, Alan Dale. Sam Adegoke. Rafael De La Fuente

Available for download: YES

Black Lightning: Season 1

A retired vigilante leaves behind his quiet life as a school principal and returns to fighting crime in his New Orleans community.

Launch Date: January 23

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

NETFLIX FILM

The Polka King

A Polish-born bandleader who dreams of building a musical empire in the U.S. lures his fans into a Ponzi scheme in this comedy based on a true story.

Launch Date: January 12

Country of Origin: US

Actors: Jack Black, Jenny Slate, Jason Schwartzman, Jacki Weaver, J.B. Smoove, Vanessa Bayer, Robert Capron, Willie Garson, Lew Schneider,

Director: Maya Forbes

Available for download: YES

The Open House

Following a tragedy, a mother and her teen son move to a relative’s vacant vacation home, where eerie and unexplained forces conspire against them.

Launch Date: January 19

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Will Forte and Domhnall Gleeson star in this exploration of the troubled life and groundbreaking career of “National Lampoon” co-founder Doug Kenney.

Launch Date: January 26

Country of Origin: US

Original: EN

Available for download: YES

ORIGINAL COMEDY

Tom Segura: Disgraceful

In his third Netflix special, the LA-based comic and podcast host talks about online shopping, weight loss and life on the road.

Launch Date: January 12

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Katt Williams: Great America

The king of underground comedy takes the stage in Jacksonville with unflinching riffs on American politics and the raunchy perils of getting old.

Launch Date: January 16

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Todd Glass: Act Happy

Backed by a live band, Glass takes on big box stores, passive aggressive pigeons and identity politics.

Launch Date: January 23

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up

The irreverent veteran of Colombian comedy delivers some of his most well-known routines in a performance from Bogotá’s Teatro Nacional La Castellana.

Launch Date: January 10

Country of Origin: MX

Available for download: YES

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así

This former street performer and gifted storyteller offers observations about our cultural addiction to technology.

Launch Date: January 24

Country of Origin: AR

Available for download: YES

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show

Two legendary Colombian comedians — Julian Arango and Antonio Sanint — share the stage for the first time ever.

Launch Date: January 17

Country of Origin: MX

Available for download: YES

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar

Mexican comic Mau Nieto reflects on the challenges of staying sober — filmed live at a bar.

Launch Date: January 26

Country of Origin: AR

Available for download: YES

ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

Rotten

This docuseries travels deep into the heart of the food supply chain to reveal unsavory truths and expose hidden forces that shape what we eat.

Launch Date: January 5

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Somebody Feed Phil

“Everybody Loves Raymond” executive producer Phil Rosenthal travels the world to take in the local cuisine and culture.

Launch Date: January 12

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Dirty Money

Launch Date: January 26

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

O RIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1

Picking up where the film left off, Poppy and all the fun-loving Trolls adjust to living with their Bergen neighbors in this colorful animated series.

Launch Date: January 19

Country of Origin: US

Episodes: 6

Available for download: YES

Llama Llama: Season 1

Llama, his family and his good friends have heart-warming adventures in a safe, friendly town. An animated show based on the award-winning books.

Launch Date: January 26

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6

The world’s greatest swashbuckling kitty returns, taking on any daring adventure and every glass of milk in this family-friendly original series.

Launch Date: January 26

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Anime

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1

A demon possesses a boy’s dead body to do evil. But after falling in love with a human girl, he has a change of heart. Based on Go Nagai’s hit manga.