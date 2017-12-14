There’s no denying that December has been a very good month for Netflix. Viewers have enjoyed barrels of brilliant content, from new classic Christmas films to new Netflix Originals. Safe to say, that trend is continuing into January.
Today Netflix released the list of the first batch of shows coming to the service in 2018. And there’s plenty to get excited about. So without further ado let’s answer the question on everyone’s lips: what’s coming to Netflix in January 2018?
What’s coming to Netflix in January 2018 (UK)?
A lot of cool stuff. Most notable is the release of Grace And Frankie Season 4. This Netflix Original has won the hearts of fans all over the world and is eagerly anticipated. There’s also new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery and Riverdale.
In terms of acquisitions, Netflix has also gained UK distribution rights for the CW’s Black Lightning. This new superhero show is from the minds behind The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and Legends Of Tomorrow so it’ll definitely be one to watch!
Available week commencing 1st January:
01/01/18:
- The Undateables: Series 1, 2, and 3
- Worst Cooks in America: Season 10
- AlphaGo
- Chrisley Knows Best: Season 1 and 2
- Day and Night: Season 1
- Emperor
- Fallet: Season 1
- Great British Menu: Season 8
- Great Interior Design Challenge: Season 3
- Guy Martin’s Spitfire
- Guy Martin’s Last of the Vulcans
- Howards End
- Mary Portas: Secret Shopper: Season 3
- The Paper: Season 1
- A Royal Night Out
- Double Impact
- Eight Men Out
- Saved!
- Soldiers of Fortune
- Species III
- The Adventures of the American Rabbit
- The Patriot
- The Siege of Firebase Gloria
- Abnormal Summit: 2017
- Chef & My Fridge: 2017
- Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: Season 1
- Men on a Mission: 2017
- Weeds: Season 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
- Eastsiders: Season 3
- Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
- The Deep: Season 2
- Aajcha Divas Majha
- Aata Pita
- Badha
- Black Knight
- Bruno and Boots: The Wizzle War
- Camp Cool Kids
- Devrai
- Dries
- Empire of Scents
- Eve’s Apple
- Extraction
- Eye of the Needle
- Functional Fitness
- Hamaal De Dhamaal
- Happy Hunting
- He Named Me Malala
- Heartthrob
- Howards End
- Hridaynath
- Ideachi Kalpana
- Infinity Chamber
- Jora 10 Numbaria
- Kay Dyache Bola
- Live Free or Die Hard
- Maacher Jhol
- Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
- Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
- Maza Pati Karodpati
- Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy
- Murder on the Cape
- Not Alone
- Sanai Chaughade
- Shahanpan Dega Deva
- Super Dark Times
- The Damned Rain
- The Rehearsal
- Time Please
- Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable
- We Speak Dance: Season 1
- Yanda Kartavya Aahe
02/01/18:
- I Am Not Madame Bovary
- L’affaire Jack King
- Mustang Island
04/01/18:
- CONAN THE BARBARIAN
05/01/18:
- The End of the F***ing World: Season 1
- Think Like a Man Too
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 4
- Outsiders: Season 1 and 2
- Underground: Season 1 and 2
- Daddy Day Camp
- Family Blood
- Head in the Clouds
- Jabberwocky
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- Julie & Julia
- Love the Coopers
- Messi
- The Physician
06/01/18:
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 3
- Concussion
07/01/18
- Jimi: All Is by My Side
Available week commencing 8th January:
08/01/18:
- The BFG
- The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
09/01/18
- Alien Contact: Outer Space
10/01/18
- Grimm: Season 6
- On Yoga The Architecture of Peace
- 11/01/18
- Dayveon
- Good Time
- Spark
12/01/18
- Hadi İnşallah
- Hostel: Part II
- No Good Deed
- Pride
- The Jane Austen Book Club
- The Man Who Would Be Polka King
13/01/18
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Available week commencing 15th January:
15/01/18
- Jag älskar dig: En skilsmässokomedi
- Boj: Season 1
- Homeland: Season 6
- Earth to Luna!: Season 1
- Eye in the Sky
- Face 2 Face
- Forbidden Ground
- Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards
- One More Shot
- Phir Se
- Rehenes
- Restrepo
- Rip Tide
- River, el más grande siempre
- Unrest
- Urvi
17/01/18
- The Secret Agent: Season 1
18/01/18
- Bad Day for the Cut
19/01/18
- Ali Baba ve 7 Cüceler
- Madeline
- The Zero Theorem
- Shrooms
20/01/18
- Fargo: Season 3
- Love and Hong Kong: Season 1
- Grimsby
21/01/18
- The Belko Experiment
Available week commencing 22nd January:
25/01/18
- Despicable Me 2
- Joy
- Stoic
26/01/18
- Pek Yakında
- Annie
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Perfect Stranger
- Wind Chill
28/01/2018
- El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 1 and 2
Available week commencing 29th December:
29/01/18
- Patient Seventeen
- The Force
30/01/2018
- Retribution: Season 1
- Suits: Season 6
- Entourage
- The Lady in Dignity: Season 1
- Witch Hunt: Season 1
Netflix Originals coming out in January 2018 (UK):
As ever, there’s also a host of new Netflix Originals coming to the streaming service in January. We’re particularly excited to see Rotten, Netflix’s new documentary about food production. Elsewhere, eerie Netflix Original The Open House impressed us with it’s complex take on the horror genre.
Here’s all the original series you should be looking out for!
Television series:
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Collections
In Jerry Seinfeld’s unique series, he picks up a guest comedian in a cool car, then they set off for laugh-filled conversations fueled by caffeine.
- Launch Date: January 5
- Country of Origin: US
- Actors: Jerry Seinfeld
- Available for download: YES
Drug Lords: Season 1
Witness the stories of history’s most notorious kingpins, their terrifying enforcers, and the men and women who swore to bring them down.
- Launch Date: January 19
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Grace and Frankie: Season 4
As Grace and Frankie muddle through ups and downs with their business, romantic relationships and families, they must face some realities of aging.
- Launch Date: January 19
- Country of Origin: US
- Actors: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Lisa Kudrow, Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, Baron Vaughn, June Diane Raphael
- Available for download: YES
One Day at a Time: Season 2
- Launch Date: January 26
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Lovesick: Season 3
Best friends Dylan, Luke and Evie continue to navigate the ups and downs of relationships as they search for their soul mates.
- Launch Date: January 1
- Country of Origin: GB
- Available for download: YES
Disjointed: Part 2
Pete struggles with a crisis of confidence, Carter opens up to a new friend, Ruth returns to her roots, and Olivia’s business takes off.
- Launch Date: January 12
- Country of Origin: US
- Actors: Kathy Bates, Aaron Moten, Tone Bell, Dougie Baldwin, Elizabeth Alderfer, Elizabeth Ho
- Available for download: NO
Rita: Season 4
After being fired from her school, this feisty teacher hits rock bottom and reluctantly takes a job in her hometown.
- Launch Date: January 16
- Country of Origin: DK
- Available for download: YES
Van Helsing: Season 2
An astonishing revelation about herself leads Vanessa to question her entire life story, while the battle to defeat Dmitri’s vampires rages on.
- Launch Date: January 19
- Country of Origin: US
- Actors: Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, David Cubitt, Paul Johansson, Vincent Gale, Rukiya Bernard, Trezzo Mahoro, Aleks Paunovic, Laura Mennell, Hilary Jardine, Terry Chen
- Available for download: YES
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3
While grieving the loss of one of its own, the Ministry is called upon to right historical wrongs from 16th-century Mexico to 20th-century France.
- Launch Date: January 28
- Country of Origin: ES
- Available for download: YES
Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency: Season 2
Dirk and Todd reunite, along with Farah and new allies in Montana law enforcement, to investigate a case partly set in a magical fantasy realm.
- Launch Date: January 5
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Glacé: Season 1
A grisly find atop a mountain in the French Pyrenees leads investigator Martin Servaz into a twisted dance with a serial killer in this icy thriller.
- Launch Date: January 1
- Country of Origin: FR
- Available for download: YES
Tiempos de guerra: Temporada 1
Set in 1920s Morocco, Duchess of la Victoria leads a group of trailblazing nurses as they navigate the political and social challenges of war.
- Launch Date: January 18
- Country of Origin: ES
- Available for download: YES
Retribution: Season 1
After brutally murdering a young couple, the killer heads to the rural Scottish Highlands, where their feuding families live.
- Launch Date: January 30
- Country of Origin: GB
- Available for download
WEEKLY EPISODES
Star Trek: Discovery: Season 1
The iconic franchise returns with a fresh series, new characters and a new ship. Their mission: Explore new worlds, bring hope to a new generation.
- Launch Date: January 8 (DAB)
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Riverdale: Season 2
If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, as we enter season two, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.
- Launch Date: January 18 (DAB)
- Country of Origin: US
- Actors: K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mädchen Amick, Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich, Mark Consuelos
- Available for download: YES
Dynasty: Season 1
With a new face poised to join the family, the Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune — and their children’s lives.
- Launch Date: January 18 (DAB)
- Country of Origin: US
- Actors: Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, Grant Show, James Mackay, Robert Christopher Riley, Alan Dale. Sam Adegoke. Rafael De La Fuente
- Available for download: YES
Black Lightning: Season 1
A retired vigilante leaves behind his quiet life as a school principal and returns to fighting crime in his New Orleans community.
- Launch Date: January 23
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
NETFLIX FILM
The Polka King
A Polish-born bandleader who dreams of building a musical empire in the U.S. lures his fans into a Ponzi scheme in this comedy based on a true story.
- Launch Date: January 12
- Country of Origin: US
- Actors: Jack Black, Jenny Slate, Jason Schwartzman, Jacki Weaver, J.B. Smoove, Vanessa Bayer, Robert Capron, Willie Garson, Lew Schneider,
- Director: Maya Forbes
- Available for download: YES
The Open House
Following a tragedy, a mother and her teen son move to a relative’s vacant vacation home, where eerie and unexplained forces conspire against them.
- Launch Date: January 19
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
A Futile and Stupid Gesture
Will Forte and Domhnall Gleeson star in this exploration of the troubled life and groundbreaking career of “National Lampoon” co-founder Doug Kenney.
- Launch Date: January 26
- Country of Origin: US
- Original: EN
- Available for download: YES
ORIGINAL COMEDY
Tom Segura: Disgraceful
In his third Netflix special, the LA-based comic and podcast host talks about online shopping, weight loss and life on the road.
- Launch Date: January 12
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Katt Williams: Great America
The king of underground comedy takes the stage in Jacksonville with unflinching riffs on American politics and the raunchy perils of getting old.
- Launch Date: January 16
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Todd Glass: Act Happy
Backed by a live band, Glass takes on big box stores, passive aggressive pigeons and identity politics.
- Launch Date: January 23
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up
The irreverent veteran of Colombian comedy delivers some of his most well-known routines in a performance from Bogotá’s Teatro Nacional La Castellana.
- Launch Date: January 10
- Country of Origin: MX
- Available for download: YES
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así
This former street performer and gifted storyteller offers observations about our cultural addiction to technology.
- Launch Date: January 24
- Country of Origin: AR
- Available for download: YES
Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show
Two legendary Colombian comedians — Julian Arango and Antonio Sanint — share the stage for the first time ever.
- Launch Date: January 17
- Country of Origin: MX
- Available for download: YES
Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar
Mexican comic Mau Nieto reflects on the challenges of staying sober — filmed live at a bar.
- Launch Date: January 26
- Country of Origin: AR
- Available for download: YES
ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY
Rotten
This docuseries travels deep into the heart of the food supply chain to reveal unsavory truths and expose hidden forces that shape what we eat.
- Launch Date: January 5
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Somebody Feed Phil
“Everybody Loves Raymond” executive producer Phil Rosenthal travels the world to take in the local cuisine and culture.
- Launch Date: January 12
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Dirty Money
- Launch Date: January 26
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1
Picking up where the film left off, Poppy and all the fun-loving Trolls adjust to living with their Bergen neighbors in this colorful animated series.
- Launch Date: January 19
- Country of Origin: US
- Episodes: 6
- Available for download: YES
Llama Llama: Season 1
Llama, his family and his good friends have heart-warming adventures in a safe, friendly town. An animated show based on the award-winning books.
- Launch Date: January 26
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6
The world’s greatest swashbuckling kitty returns, taking on any daring adventure and every glass of milk in this family-friendly original series.
- Launch Date: January 26
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Anime
DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1
A demon possesses a boy’s dead body to do evil. But after falling in love with a human girl, he has a change of heart. Based on Go Nagai’s hit manga.
- Launch Date: January 5
- Country of Origin: JP
- Available for download: YES