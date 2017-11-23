Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

With a week left in November it’s time entertainment fans started looking ahead to December. Seeing as a lot of popular television series are taking winter hiatuses, there’s no better time to binge-watch a good series.

And there are plenty of great TV series and movies coming to Netflix in December. In fact, this month’s releases might be one of the strongest sets of content Netflix has unleashed in a while. So, without further ado, here are all the new television programmes and movies coming to everyone’s favourite streaming service this December.

What’s coming to Netflix (UK) in December 2017?:

There are plenty of critically-acclaimed television programmes and films coming to Netflix in December 2017. For science-fiction fans, the long-awaited Doctor Who Season 9 is finally coming to Netflix two full years after it finished airing on BBC One. There’s also the delightfully ridiculous Sharknado. In addition, there’s all three Back To The Future films! Huzzah! Can’t say fairer than that!

In terms of films, Netflix users are going to be spoilt for choice. Kick-Ass, Gods Of Egypt, No-Where Boy, and The Avengers are all great films that the whole family can enjoy. For the movie buffs, Netflix has got its hands on the Tom Hanks epic Bridge Of Spies as well as George Miller’s flawless feminist action epic Mad Max: Fury Road.

In the spirit of the season, Christmas classic Love Actually is joining Netflix!

Plus, there’s plenty of hotly anticipated new Netflix Originals like, The Crown and Bright but we’ll get onto those in a bit…

Available week commencing 27th November:

A Gray State (01/12/17)

A Quiet Passion (01/12/17)

American Graffiti (01/12/17)

Bad Day for the Cut (01/12/17)

Balto (01/12/17)

Brother’s Keeper (01/12/17)

Devil (01/12/17)

Diana: In Her Own Words (01/12/17)

Dirt (01/12/17)

Dream Boat (01/12/17)

Emelie (01/12/17)

Fahrenheit 9/11 (01/12/17)

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story (01/12/17)

Hired Gun (01/12/17)

Kick-Ass (01/12/17)

Meet Joe Black (01/12/17)

Midnight Run (01/12/17)

Monster Island (01/12/17)

Motivation 3: The Next Generation (01/12/17)

Playing for Time (01/12/17)

Romantic Comedy (01/12/17)

Sharknado (01/12/17)

Swelter (01/12/17)

The Awakening (01/12/17)

The Comfort of Strangers (01/12/17)

The Grudge (01/12/17)

The Hollywood Masters: Season 2 (01/12/17)

The Legend of 420 (01/12/17)

Three Kinds Of Heat (01/12/17)

To Kill For (01/12/17)

Waterworld (01/12/17)

Wild Child (01/12/17)

Winter People (01/12/17)

You Can Tutu (01/12/17)

Daddy’s Home (02/12/17)

Shutter (02/12/17)

Temple (02/12/17)

Available week commencing 4th December:

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1 (04/12/17)

Doctor Who: Season 9 (05/12/17)

Life of Crime (05/12/17)

Wallander: Series 4 (05/12/17)

Friends with Money (06/12/17)

The Secret (07/12/17)

The Crown: Season 2 (08/12/17)

My Name Is Lenny (09/12/17)

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 2 (09/12/17)

Available week commencing 11th December:

Monster House (11/12/17)

Nowhere Boy (12/12/17)

Once Upon a Time: Season 7 (12/12/17)

The Collector (12/12/17)

The Resident (12/12/17)

Triangle (12/12/17)

Maid in Manhattan (13/12/17)

The 6th Day (13/12/17)

Upstart Crow: Season 1 (13/12/17)

Adventure Angler: Season 4 (14/12/17)

Adventure Angler: Season 5 (14/12/17)

Age Gap Love: Season 1 (14/12/17)

Back to the Future (14/12/17)

Back to the Future Part II (14/12/17)

Changing Faces: Season 1 (14/12/17)

Back to the Future Part III (14/12/17)

Combat Countdown: Season 1 (14/12/17)

Encounters With Evil: Season 1 (14/12/17)

Love Actually (14/12/17)

Boj: Season 1 (15/12/17)

Breaking Free (15/12/17)

Brighton Rock (15/12/17)

Discovering Bigfoot (15/12/17)

Fiore (15/12/17)

Freeway: Crack in the System (15/12/17)

Pottersville (15/12/17)

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2 (15/12/17)

Seoul Searching (15/12/17)

Sommersby (15/12/17)

The Avengers (15/12/17)

The Hollywood Masters: Season 3 (15/12/17)

The Vault (15/12/17)

Under an Arctic Sky (15/12/17)

Universal Soldier: Regeneration (15/12/17)

2 Guns (16/12/17)

The 5th Wave (16/12/17)

Gods of Egypt (17/12/17)

Poster Boys (17/12/17)

Available week commencing 18th December:

Marcella: Season 1 (18/12/17)

Autopsy of Jane Doe (19/12/17)

Miss Me This Christmas (19/12/17)

Once Upon a Time: Season 7 (19/12/17)

Patriots Day (19/12/17)

The Road (19/12/17)

Waking Ned Devine (19/12/17)

You Can’t Fight Christmas (19/12/17)

Bridge of Spies (20/12/17)

The Benchwarmers (20/12/17)

The Last Word (20/12/17)

Dope: Season 1 (22/12/17)

Alone in Berlin (23/12/17)

Creep 2 (23/12/17)

Myths & Monsters: Season 1 (23/12/17)

Mad Max: Fury Road (24/12/17)

Available week commencing 25th December:

Bushwick (25/12/17)

Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018 (26/12/17)

Trespass Against Us (26/12/17)

Ultraviolet (27/12/17)

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (29/12/17)

Wadi: Season 1 (29/12/17)

Goon: the Last of the Enforcer (30/12/17)

Goosebumps (30/12/17)

Spotlight (30/12/17)

Another Mother’s Son (31/12/17)

Berlin Syndrome (31/12/17)

Final Portrait (31/12/17)

Fun Mom Dinner (31/12/17)

Now You See Me 2 (31/12/17)

What’s coming to Netflix (USA) in December 2017?:

In the USA, there are (debatably) slimmer pickings. Still, Netflix USA customers have got plenty to enjoy. They’re still reaping the benefit of Netflix and Disney’s partnership for the time being, meaning that Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 will be added to Netflix in December.

Plus, there’s some classics like the Ace Ventura and The Santa Clause franchises, which are sure to keep the whole family entertained over the Christmas break!

On a more serious note, there’s also the jaw-dropping Planet Earth II arriving on Netflix USA on Christmas day, which will definitely be the perfect thing to watch after enjoying a feast of food!

Available week commencing 27th November:

8 Mile (12/01/2017)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (12/01/2017)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (12/01/2017)

August Rush (12/01/2017)

Chef & My Fridge: 2017 (12/01/2017)

Diana: In Her Own Words (12/01/2017)

Dreamcatcher (12/01/2017)

Exporting Raymond (12/01/2017)

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story (12/01/2017)

Full Metal Jacket (12/01/2017)

Hitch (12/01/2017)

Nacho Libre (12/01/2017)

Sahara (12/01/2017)

The Farthest – Voyager in Space (12/01/2017)

The Little Rascals (12/01/2017)

The Wackness (12/01/2017)

The Young Victoria (12/01/2017)

Tyson (12/01/2017)

V for Vendetta (12/01/2017)

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4 (12/01/2017)

While You Were Sleeping (12/01/2017)

Available week commencing 4th December:

When Calls the Heart: Season 4 (12/04/2017)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (12/05/2017)

Trolls Holiday Special (12/06/2017)

Available week commencing 11th December:

Catwoman (12/11/2017)

The Magicians: Season 2 (12/11/2017)

Disney’s The Santa Clause (12/12/2017)

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2 (12/12/2017)

41 Dogs in My Home (12/14/2017)

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (12/12/2017)

A&E: When Patients Attack (12/14/2017)

Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1 (12/14/2017)

Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4 (12/14/2017)

A Five Star Life (12/15/2017)

Discovering Bigfoot (12/15/2017)

El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5 (12/15/2017)

Freeway: Crack In The System (12/15/2017)

Neverlake (12/15/2017)

Pottersville (12/15/2017)

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2 (12/15/2017)

The Haunting of Helena (12/15/2017)

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer (12/15/2017)

Available week commencing 18th December:

Miss Me This Christmas (12/19/2017)

You Can’t Fight Christmas (12/19/2017)

Rosario Tijeras: Season 1 (12/22/2017)

Creep 2 (12/23/2017)

Myths & Monsters: Season 1 (12/23/2017

Available week commencing 25th December:

Planet Earth II (12/25/2017)

All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018 (12/26/2017)

Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018 (12/26/2017)

Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018 (12/26/2017)

Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018 (12/26/2017)

Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018 (12/26/2017)

Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018 (12/26/2017)

Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018 (12/26/2017)

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018 (12/26/2017)

Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018 (12/26/2017)

Pusher (12/27/2017)

Killer Legends (12/29/2017)

Shelter (12/29/2017)

Fun Mom Dinner (12/31/2017)

Netflix Originals coming out in December 2017:

Aside from all the new films and television series mentioned above, Netflix has also got quite the selection of its one originals coming out in December. Will Smith fans will have their eyes on Bright. The film is a new action-comedy-fantasy film that looks set to be to the fantasy genre what Men In Black was to science-fiction.

Meanwhile, there’s the new series of The Crown, and the last starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith, before Olivia Coleman makes her debut as Queen Elizabeth in Season 3.

Fans of American television will be pleased to learn that Riverdale’s second series will finally be coming back to the UK. New episodes will come to Netflix every week starting 7th December.

As one might expect, there are also a couple of Christmas-themed original movies in the form of Christmas Inheritance and El Camino Christmas.

You can find all the details about Netflix’s crop of original content coming this December below:

Available on 1st December:

Television Series:

Dark: Season 1 – A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers. Their search for a culprit unearths a small town’s sins and secrets.

Easy: Season 2 – Returning characters and new faces navigate the ups and downs of relationships, friendships, family and more.

Documentary:

Voyeur – Legendary journalist Gay Talese investigates one of the most controversial stories of his career — a motel owner who spied on his guests for decades.

Children’s TV:

A StoryBots Christmas – Bo thinks her holiday gift-giving isn’t good enough, so she heads north to study under Santa Claus — only to find he’s missing.

All Hail King Julien: Season 5 – Ted’s alter ego Snake returns, social media comes to the jungle, Uncle King Julien tries to take over the kingdom again, and wedding bells ring.

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays – Oh takes it upon himself to introduce Christmas joy to his fellow Boovs. Unfortunately, his well-meaning mission nearly destroys the city.

Available on 4th December:

Weekly Episodes:

Designated Survivor: Season 2 – With the conspiracy more alarming than ever, a fiery lawyer joins President Kirkman’s staff and Agent Wells forms an alliance with a British spy.

Available on 5th December:

Original Comedy:

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight – Roguish comic Craig Ferguson reveals the world’s oldest joke — but first he has some unwholesome thoughts on beards, magic and suicidal hamsters.

Available on 7th December:

Weekly Episodes:

Riverdale: Season 2 – If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, as we enter season two, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.

Dynasty: Season 1 – With a new face poised to join the family, the Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune — and their children’s lives.

Available on 8th December:

Television Series:

The Crown: Season 2 – As a new era begins, Queen Elizabeth struggles to uphold longstanding traditions while navigating a world that’s changing around her.

Original Movie:

El Camino Christmas – Stuck in a liquor store during an alleged robbery, a group of strangers shares hidden truths and forms an unexpected bond on Christmas Eve.

Available on 12th December:

Television Series:

Manhunt: Unabomber – Faced with few clues and an increasingly panicked public, the FBI calls on a new kind of profiler to help track down the infamous Unabomber.

Original Comedy:

Judd Apatow: The Return – Renowned producer, director and writer Judd Apatow makes his long-awaited return to stand-up comedy with this new special shot in Montreal.

Available on 15th December:

Television Series:

The Ranch: Part 4 – New business ventures, relationships and challenges keep the Bennett men on their toes — and at odds with the women in their lives.

Erased: Season 1 – After his mother is killed, a man travels 18 years back in time and has a chance to stop a kidnapping that took the lives of three of his classmates.

Original Movies:

Christmas Inheritance – To inherit her father’s company, socialite Ellen must first visit his small hometown, where she learns the value of hard work and helping others.

The Foreigner – When a terrorist bomb detonates in London, an unassuming father seeks retribution, and exposure of those responsible for the death of his daughter.

Documentary Series:

Wormwood – Errol Morris reconstructs the mysterious death of a Cold War military scientist involved in a secret biological warfare program.

Children’s TV:

Trollhunters: Part 2 – Backed by loyal friends, once-ordinary teen Jim Lake Jr. advances his battle to protect Arcadia and the Troll world he’s pledged to keep safe.

Available on 19th December:

Television Series:

The Indian Detective: Season 1 – In this comedy series, a Canadian cop feels out of touch with his heritage when he investigates a murder case while visiting his father in Mumbai.

Original Comedy:

Russell Howard: Recalibrate – Comedian Russell Howard brings his manic energy to a new stand-up special that tackles politics, childhood and why he’s a jerk.

Available on 20th December:

Television Series:

La Casa de Papel: Season 1 – Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.

Available on 22nd December:

Television Series:

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 – For the casual to the hardcore collector, Toys is an international journey through parts of our history and culture shaped by popular toys.

Dope: Season 1 – Filmed from the perspectives of dealers, users and the police, this vivid series offers a bracing look at the war on drugs.

Fuller House: Season 3 – With teen romance, family barbecues, a wedding abroad and (just maybe?) a brand-new baby, it’s shaping up to be the fullest summer yet.

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1 – Powerful cats, indestructible arachnids and flesh-melting pit vipers are just the beginning in this series about Latin America’s deadly fauna.

Original Movie:

Bright – In an alternate present-day where magical creatures live among us, two L.A. cops become embroiled in a prophesied turf battle. Stars Will Smith.

Available on 25th December:

Television Series:

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 2 – Six months later, new management shakes things up, the friends commit a dark deed, Lidia faces romantic backlash, and Sara suffers an identity crisis.

Available on 26th December:

Television Series:

El Vato: Season 2 – Trapped in his contract with Pollo but given no paying gigs, El Vato enlists his friends’ and father’s help in a series of wild moneymaking schemes.

Travelers: Season 2 – FBI agent Grant MacLaren and his team investigate a mysterious fellow traveler while resisting the Faction, a renegade splinter group from the future.

Original Comedy:

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey

Available on 29th December:

Television Series:

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1 – The Emmy-nominated series returns as Bill talks sleep, drugs, internet security and more with a fresh batch of famous guests and science experts.

Original Film:

The Climb

Available on 31st December:

Original Comedy: