Big data is an area which has seen rapid growth across a variety of industries in recent years – not least among technology and communications companies.

Figures show that the number of new big data roles being advertised for these companies has increased in recent months with firms across the industry looking to expand their capabilities.

The number of newly advertised roles stood at 47,134 in Q1 2021. That’s up from 34,166 in Q4 2020 and up from 24,235 in Q3 2020.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include big data, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Where are companies hiring for big data careers in technology?

Looking across key technology and communications companies tracked by GlobalData, the US is currently seeing the largest number of big data job advertisements. Last quarter the country saw 19,197 advertisements - up from 14,891 in Q4 2020 and 11,222 in Q3 2020.

On a city level, Bengaluru (India) had the most newly advertised big data roles in Q1 2021 with 2,074, followed by Hyderabad, (India) with 1,710, and Washington, (US) with 1,444.

Where is seeing the most growth for big data roles in technology?

The biggest growth area has been in India - which saw 4,624 job adverts for big data in Q4 2020, increasing to 10,972 in Q1 2021.

In terms of cities, firms are increasing big data hires in Chihuahua - with 41 roles in the latest quarter - up from zero in the previous one.