Luke covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Famed US fast food chain White Castle will begin selling Impossible burgers, a meat-free alternative that looks and tastes just like the real thing, at restaurants across the country today.

Impossible burgers contain wheat, coconut oil, potatoes and a plant extract known as heme. Impossible burger meat contains no animal products, making it suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

However, the Veggie slider sold at White Castle will be topped with smoked cheddar cheese, making it unsuitable for vegans.

This will be the first time that a plant-based patty is sold at fast food restaurants in the United States, the company announced.

However, they aren’t the first fast food company to do so. White Castle follows McDonald’s, which started trialling the McVegan burger in Finland late last year.

The Impossible burger, created by Californian company Impossible Foods, has received widespread attention in recent years.

Since joining the White Castle menu, the Impossible burger is now available at more than 1,000 locations across the United States.

Burger chain Wahlburgers, co-owned by actor Mark Wahlberg, added the Impossible burger to its menus last month. Likewise, Disney has also started using Impossible Food’s meat-free meat in their No Meatball Sub at Disney’s California Adventure theme park.

As well as customers, Impossible burger have attracted plenty of interest from investors. The company announced on Monday that it had secured $114 million in financing from Asian firms Temasek and Sailing Capital. This took total investment in the company to $396 million.

Where will the White Castle Impossible Burger be available?

The Impossible burger will initially be available at 140 of White Castle’s 380 US restaurants for a limited time. However, White Castle will add the item to its menu at all restaurants permanently if it proves to be popular.

Both companies have yet to provide a full list of White Castle restaurants that will be selling the burger. However, Impossible Foods will be releasing the full list tomorrow.

The specific White Castle locations serving the Impossible Burger will be added to our website tomorrow, so keep checking back 😋🍔 3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email — Impossible Foods (@ImpossibleFoods) 12 April 2018

The 140 restaurants will be located throughout New York, New Jersey and Chicago.

What was said:

David Lee, Chief Operations Officer at Impossible Foods, said:

“Our partnership with White Castle is a major milestone for Impossible Foods,” “It’s an indication that we’re becoming as accessible, affordable, and available as our customers demand.”

White Castle Chief Marketing Officer Kim Bartley said:

“When we did our tastings, the Impossible burger was the product that seemed to have the greatest appeal.” “We don’t know where this will go – a majority of people aren’t demanding this – but there is an interest there.”

Why it matters:

This is a big deal for vegetarian and vegan customers, as it will allow them to get their hands on an Impossible burger at a cost-friendly price. Until now, Impossible burgers have only been available at dine-in restaurants at a cost. However, the White Castle Impossible burger sliders will cost $1.99 for two.

Healthy lifestyles like vegetarianism and veganism continue to increase in popularity. Sales of plant-based food increased by 8.1% in the US in 2017.