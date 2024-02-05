The new department aims to improve working conditions for food delivery workers. Credit: Alena Veasey / Shutterstock.

New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the launch of a new municipal department to regulate the growing number of micromobility devices crowding pavements and bike lanes to deliver food and packages to New Yorkers.

The Department for Sustainable Delivery is set to address various risks resulting from the mounting amount of food and package deliveries such as worker safety, pedestrian risk and e-bike battery fires.

Adams said: “Our streets — and how they’re used — have changed, and we’re changing with them. The Department of Sustainable Delivery will be a first-in-the-nation way to let us retake the reins of our streets and ensure that the next generation of mobility innovation works for our workers, our neighbours and our city as we continue to deliver on our vision to protect public safety, rebuild our economy, and make this city more liveable for working-class New Yorkers.”

Safer streets

The creation of this new department comes as part of an initiative to make New York safer for those who live there, cracking down on crime and traffic safety alongside building a “forward-looking economy” for the city with job growth and clean tech innovation.

The particular focus on e-bikes follows a large volume of e-bike and e-scooter battery fire deaths in the city in 2023, meaning the public is looking to the municipality to regulate low-quality lithium batteries.

With increased congestion charges, the amount of micromobility devices is set to increase even further. Alongside the battery and charging station regulation, the department will look to further regulate worker pay, worker safety and clogged bike lines whilst increasing city oversight, requiring permits, fees and delivery apps to share data with governments to ensure they aren’t breaching employment laws.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Micromobility and food delivery

Micromobility devices refer to any small, low-speed electric-powered transportation devices including e-bikes and e-scooters. The devices are powered via lithium-ion batteries, which although considered ‘greener’ in comparison to traditional transportation come with a higher risk of fires if not produced properly or overcharged.

While they can help with the mobility of citizens around the city using platforms like Tier, Lime and Voi, the devices have also become the backbone of food delivery and a core instrument in the gig economy. In New York, an estimated 65,000 delivery workers are whizzing around at all hours of the day.

Food delivery and e-commerce have grown significantly in popularity and have become increasingly integrated into citizens day to day lives. An accelerating factor in this shift as noted by GlobalData’s E-Commerce report, was the pandemic, which made consumers accustomed to the habit of at-home consumption, ordering from apps such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub.

Gig economy

The host of food delivery workers is part of the burgeoning gig economy, which although offers some recompense of flexible working hours has many downsides for workers. It rarely pays over minimum wage, and rewards faster and potentially unsafe delivery times.

In December, a state court ruling mandated that New York delivery workers must be paid $17.96/hour by delivery app companies. Companies complained that this ruling was a misunderstanding of how the food delivery industry works and that this would cause riders to have to rush to deliver food faster in order to gain that amount per hour.

GlobalData analyst Hannah Cleland explains that this comes amid a wider trend: “The New York legislation comes following greater gig economy worker rights in regions such as UK and Europe and points to a wider trend towards more mandatory ESG regulation in the coming years that companies will have to address one way or another.”

Impact on food service

The food service industry has been under increased pressure with rising food costs and hybrid working impacting lunchtime consumption patterns.

A GlobalData consumer survey in a report about the effect of hybrid working on the food service industry found that 57% of respondents from North America eat lunch at home on weekdays, suggesting that the customer bases of lunchtime eateries have been eroded by shifts in working patterns.

Cleland believes that the new department could have further detrimental effects on the industry.

She explains: “In the New York case while there is an intention of greater safety and wellbeing for all, the foodservice aggregators will likely have to absorb or pass on greater delivery costs and wait times to the consumers of whom 47% in the US alone report less frequently or stopping ordering takeaway altogether (GlobalData 2023 Q4 global consumer survey).”

“The answer ultimately lies in the delivery sector’s continued ability to innovate and increase the viability of drones and autonomous vehicles which still only have limited capacity in suburban and rural areas.”