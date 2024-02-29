The immediate reaction to Sora’s announcement from users of social media platform, X, was one of concern for creative industry workers. Credit: Thongden Studio via Shutterstock.

OpenAI recently sent shockwaves through the tech world with its announcement of a generative AI tool that can create eerily realistic videos, up to a minute in length, purely from a simple text prompt.

As the development of this technology continues, it is only a matter of time before Sora, or a similar tool produced by a leading tech rival of OpenAI, is capable of converting more extensive text prompts into much longer videos, even more indistinguishable from reality. Could this spell the end for Hollywood?

Related Company Profiles X Corp View all

A game-changer in GenAI

OpenAI went public with its development of Sora in February 2024, posting several clips to X (formerly Twitter) to showcase the level of sophistication the video generation engine has reached.

Among the most impressive and most-talked-about clips were a close-up shot of an old man in a Parisian café, a depiction of California during the gold rush, and a pair of golden retrievers recording a podcast at the top of a mountain. The latter was uploaded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who began taking text prompt requests from followers on X for Sora to convert into video in a display of the AI’s ability and attention to detail.

Currently, there has been no mention of a release date for general use by the public. Access to the technology has so far only been given to ‘red teamers’, to assess weaknesses and potential points of harm or risk, and to a select group of designers, visual artists, and filmmakers for feedback purposes.

AI – not yet the finished article

OpenAI is upfront about the weaknesses that are still present in the technology despite its almost limitless potential. Among the things it may struggle with, OpenAI highlighted the difficulty in “accurately simulating the physics of a complex scene” and understanding specific instances of cause and effect.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

For example, in one video featuring a cat sitting on a bed next to a stirring human, the cat and the human themselves appear highly realistic, but once they move, the cat develops an extra leg while the human’s hand disappears.

OpenAI also states that spatial details of a prompt can confuse the model, such as mixing up left and right, and that it may struggle with “precise descriptions of events that take place over time.” Nevertheless, the sophistication the technology has reached in such a short space of time (in 2023, a comically distorted clip of Will Smith eating spaghetti was the reference for AI-generated video) is both remarkable and, to some, a cause for concern.

Hollywood shouldn’t worry about AI just yet

The immediate reaction to Sora’s announcement from users of social media platform, X, was one of concern for creative industry workers, specifically those in TV and film. However, while we are bound to see continued progression of AI text-to-video models, there is no danger of the technology replacing everyone’s favourite actors onscreen in the short term. Its current weaknesses render it more suitable for the creation of stock video, rather than the generation of actual film footage.

Furthermore, Hollywood writers and actors already participated in strikes in 2023, in part surrounding the use of generative AI in the writing process and managed to achieve the introduction of regulations governing the extent to which studios can use AI during the writing of a script.

Should text-to-video AI models see further progress to the point where AI versions of film stars appear indistinguishable from the actors themselves, both in appearance and style, the industry will surely move to introduce the relevant regulations to ensure both actors’ and writers’ livelihoods do not come under threat.