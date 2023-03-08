Credit: PATRICK LANDMANN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Nokia CEO, Pekka Lundmark, predicts 6G mobile networks to be in operation by 2030, which begs the question do businesses need to make plans now?

GlobalData’s report, How 6G Could Change Mobile Networks states: “the most important thing to understand about 6G is that it is a generation of mobile networking technologies that the industry is anticipating in the future and working toward, but that, right now, is not yet defined.”

With 6G still being a vague concept to most, Michael Wolfe, vice president and CTO of US network infrastructure provider, CommScope, says, “5G is a long way away from its goal of being a standalone, monetisable network.

“With that, public and private organisations should have already begun suggesting how they believe 6G will differ from existing networks.”

GlobalData report, Beyond 5G: Proposed 6G Requirements and Enterprise IoT, also stresses that: “6G should potentially allow enterprises to do more when it comes to using AI for automation, which could include training and inference for collaborative robots as well as assisted/remote/autonomous driving.”

Leading companies in the smartphone space need to start making future plans to anticipate adoption of 6G.

“Even Apple itself has alluded that the idea is we won’t need them – we will have wearable technology, and other ways of accessing information, games and commercial opportunities,” claims GlobalData global head of research, Jerry Caron, in a podcast for GlobalData Thematic, Instant Insights.

Ron Nersesian, chairman of the board at Keysight Technologies says 6G promises to provide faster speeds, lower latency and more bandwidth to instantly deliver massive amounts of data to and from more devices across decentralised, intelligent networks.

“Leaders across the private and public sector must come together to develop infrastructure, new technologies, and standards that support the countless innovations enabled by 6G.

Now more than ever, businesses must act to sustain the momentum of 5G and pave the way for 6G,” he says.