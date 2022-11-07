6G will make smartphones obsolete within 10 years, analyst predicts

Credit: Getty Images / Wong Yu Liang

As the world enters the age of 6G, where connectivity is more consistent and powerful, smartphones will be obsolete within 10 years and the human body as an interface will become much more prevalent in our everyday lives.

Jerry Caron, global head of research and analysis at GlobalData, discussed these exciting predictions in a recent podcast from the research firm.

Caron spoke about the insights that were shared at the recent annual virtual technology conference ‘Super Connected – Life in a 6G world’.

“6G will of course be more powerful, bigger and stronger, all of those things you expect,” Caron said.

Caron explained that the next generation of connectivity will mainly focus on making sure connectivity is everywhere – with consistent speeds and low latency.

Caron noted that even in London operators like Vodafone and O2 have “what they call 5G but it’s really not available everywhere” nor is it consistent with speeds.

“So the focus with 5G advanced which is coming out in the next couple of years and then ultimately 6G is ubiquity so that it’s available everywhere,” Caron said.

“Also consistency, so you can rely on the speed and that low latency that was promised with 5G, but hasn’t happened.”

Better connection will lead to bigger changes

Caron says things like augmented reality will become a really big thing with the new generation of connectivity, along with the devices that will enable it – like smartwatches and tech glasses.

Caron said: “These wearables, these augmented reality devices, will become part of how we interact with the world and how we interact with information and data.

“Just like we do today with our smartphones.”

Caron explained that Anisha Patia, another GlobalData analyst speaking in the technology conference, predicted that smartphones will not be relevant in the 6G world and will be obsolete within ten years.

“Apple itself has eluded to that possibility,” Caron added, “the idea is that we won’t need them, we’ll have this wearable technology, these other ways of accessing information, of accessing games, of other opportunities.”

Privacy in the superconnected world will become more unmanageable

Caron said it seems pretty obvious that privacy will become more of an issue as connectivity gets better and more enhanced.

“Privacy today in many people’s lives is already out of control and that’s just in the merely connected world that we have today,” he said.

The analyst noted that in the world of 6G, a movement known as “zero trust networking” will take more prevalence.

“You start with the assumption that you can trust nothing then you go from there,” Caron explained.

Caron says that will be zero access to information without explicit transparent permission, getting rid of all of the fine print and confusing rules.

“From that point forward you go and do what you allow to happen and so that will create a whole new regulatory environment and a whole new set of rules,” Caron said.