Telecoms industry group, the GSMA, has announced the creation of a global coalition of companies, financial institutions and organisations with the aim of making smartphones more affordable and accessible in some of the poorest populations in the world.
The coalition, announced on Wednesday (10 July), will be made up of mobile operators, vendors and global institutions including the WEF Edison Alliance, the World Bank Group and United Nations agency, the ITU.
The GSMA said the coalition will assess ways to lower the cost of the digital economy for low-income populations.
Mobile networks remain the primary way people in low and middle-income countries access the internet, accounting for 84% of broadband connections in 2023, according to the GSMA.
However, three billion people, 38% of the world’s population, live in areas covered by mobile internet but do not use it due to barriers. The GSMA said digital literacy and skills, lack of relevant content and online safety are all key factors affecting low levels of accessibility.
“Handset affordability is often recognised as the most significant barrier to get people online,” the GSMA said.
Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA, said: “Mobile has helped billions of people worldwide to play an active role in our increasingly digital world, but the cost of entry can still be too high for many on low incomes.
“Together with global mobile operators, and the support of the World Bank Group and other key coalition members, we’re determined to act on this issue.“
Granryd said he believes the coalition will “make real strides towards closing the Usage Gap and help millions more maximise their potential by getting online.”
“Making internet connected devices more affordable is critical to accelerating digitalization in developing countries and ensuring no one is left behind,” said Guangzhe Chen, vice president for infrastructure from the World Bank.