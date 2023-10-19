Zuckerberg has remained a metaverse evangelist throughout the metaverse winter. Credit: DANIEL CONSTANTE / Shutterstock.

The metaverse is back.

Or so you might think after watching Mark Zuckerberg and prominent podcaster Lex Fridman converse seemingly suspended in space as photorealistic codec avatars. Their dismembered bodies float in darkness like Roman busts while Lex marvels at the “sense of presence” he feels, and Mark jokes that they have “choked each other from further distances” when performing jiu-jitsu together.

Is this a watershed for an industry GlobalData estimates is worth $400bn by 2030?

Potential bottlenecks

The widespread adoption of the technology Fridman and Zuckerberg demonstrate is not currently feasible due to the long initial setup time these photorealistic conversations require. Even so, they use less bandwidth than video calls, as they only use a few key data points rather than a video feed.

The lengthy process involves recording distinct facial movements and speech to create the output they display. The spatial video feature introduced for the new iPhone 15 could expedite this, despite Apple and Meta being competitors in the metaverse space.

Both consumer and enterprise segments of the metaverse marketplace are fiercely competitive, not least because they compete with non-metaverse products. Google‘s non-metaverse Starline project offers life-size and 3D human interaction and is one such competitor. Google’s technology is considerably less clunky than a headset and has broader enterprise applications.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The market’s view

Meta’s stock price has been a victim of the metaverse winter since its all-time high of 2021, losing nearly 60% of its value between September 2021 and October 2022. Despite this, since October 2022, the price has begun its return close to its previous highs.

Zuckerberg has remained a metaverse evangelist throughout the metaverse winter, with $21bn allocated to Meta’s VR/AR research project Reality Labs since last year. According to the New York Times, investors and Meta employees do not appear converted.

The latest GlobalData Technology Sentiment poll reinforces the lack of confidence in the metaverse, with 59% of respondents feeling that the metaverse was all hype and no substance. Only 6% of respondents thought metaverse technology would achieve its promises.

Regardless of its perception, this innovation does present the opportunity for several exciting uses, spanning AI-generated celebrity chatbots, communication with lost loved ones, creating a feeling of presence from across the world, hyper-realistic gaming, supporting people with social anxiety, or eliminating uncontrollable facial tics.

However, the metaverse, which can simulate and augment appearance, could also create false expectations for reality and lead to worrying one-sided relationships.

Some interesting current use cases

Digital twins, digital representations of physical counterparts, are a valuable use case that BMW uses to simulate potential factory scenarios. Elsewhere, Accenture uses the metaverse to induct new employees, while Mesmerise has used the technology to create an immersive experience for 100 bank interns and demonstrate a 3D model of a human heart to medical students.

Despite the breadth of enterprise use cases, the metaverse hype has primarily focused on consumer uses, centered around gaming. According to Statista, ROBLOX leads this sector with 65.5 million daily active users, whereas Meta’s critically panned Horizon Worlds has a mere 900 daily active users, according to one report.

While the metaverse remains exciting, the current use cases require development to reach Zuckerberg’s lofty goals or meet the hefty forecasts predicted by esteemed organisations.

Will we one day talk to our lost loved ones on a whim, have one-sided relationships with Kim Kardashian, or sit face-to-face with those thousands of miles away? We do not know. But trust that if it is possible and profitable, Mark Zuckerberg will attempt to make it our reality.