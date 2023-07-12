The investment will focus on expanding AI, data, and analytics solutions, creating new platforms, and improving capabilities. Credit: HelloRF Zcool via Shutterstock.

Indian technology services provider Wipro has announced plans to invest $1bn (Rs82.3bn) over the next three years to bolster its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Concurrently, the company launched a new AI-first ecosystem, called Wipro ai360, with plans to integrate AI into tools, platforms and solutions used across the group or offered to clients.

Backed by the investment, Wipro ai360 is anticipated to improve value, productivity, and provide business prospects by leveraging AI and generative AI.

The new platform will bring together 30,000 specialists in data analytics and AI with the company’s technology and advisory ecosystem.

The company plans to leverage its capabilities in areas such as AI, analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, data, design, and engineering, to build new AI solutions and embed them across all operations.

Wipro CEO and managing director Thierry Delaporte said: “Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries. New business models, new ways of working, and new challenges, too. This is exactly why Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem places responsible AI operations at the heart of all our AI work.

“It is meant to empower our talent pool and be ubiquitous across all our operations and processes, as well as our solutioning for clients. We are ready for the AI-driven future!”

Furthermore, the investment will focus on expanding AI, data, and analytics solutions, creating new platforms, R&D and improving FullStride Cloud and consulting capabilities.

Over the next 12 months, the firm will train all 250,000 employees on the principles of AI and the appropriate use of AI.

Through Wipro Ventures, Wipro plans expedite investments in innovative startups.

The business will also introduce its GenAI Seed Accelerator programme, which will train a select group of GenAI-focused businesses to be enterprise-ready.