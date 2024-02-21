The Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready Platform, will leverage IBM’s watsonx to allow clients to create enterprise-level fully integrated AI environments // Credit: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

IT services giant Wipro has announced an expanded partnership with IBM to offer new AI services and support to its enterprise clients.

The company introduced the Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready Platform, which leverages IBM’s Watsonx, to allow clients to create fully integrated enterprise-level AI environments.

IBM, which entered the AI market over a decade ago by launching Watson, launched Watsonx in 2023.

Watsonx is described by IBM as an AI development studio for businesses that enables them to “train, tune, and deploy” AI models, including machine learning and foundational models.

The new Wipro platform expands on Watsonx, offering an infrastructure for AI and generative AI (GenAI) workloads, allowing businesses to enhance automation and use dynamic resource management for varying workloads.

Wipro’s platform will also support specalised industry use cases for banking, retail, health, energy, and manufacturing. It will also provide conversational AI for customer support, customised marketing, customer feedback analysis and content generation for businesses.

The platform will help to “accelerate AI adoption” and “aims to build joint solutions that help advance the implementation of robust, reliable, integrated, and enterprise-ready AI solutions,” according to the company.

“The solutions we are creating as part of this partnership will help enterprises achieve new levels of flexibility when building their own enterprise-specific AI ecosystems,” Jo Debecker, managing partner and global head at Wipro FullStride Cloud said.

As research company GlobalData states in its GenAI Watch report, businesses are increasingly ready to move forward with GenAI.

Companies in a variety of areas are progressing quickly from the proof-of-concept stage to full deployments, at times even bypassing pilots, the research company said.

“However, the market is still in the early stages, and enterprises are struggling with numerous challenges related to developing their GenAI strategies and deploying projects that utilise the new technology,” the report added.