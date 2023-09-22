YouTube is introducing AI editing features for its creators. Shutterstock/Sutipond Somnam.

YouTube has announced plans to release a host of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to assist in video editing, the platform said in a blog post on Thursday (21 Sept).

Among the features, YouTube plans to begin testing Dream Screen, an experimental feature that creates AI-generated video or image backgrounds based on text-based user input. The feature is expected to be released next year.

The platform also plans to release a new app, YouTube Create, which is currently in beta on Android in select markets.

The app will offer video editing tools including editing and trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover capabilities and access to a library of filters, effects, transitions and royalty-free music.

Other new AI tools include:

AI-powered insights : From next year, YouTube Studio will use generative AI to brainstorm video ideas and draft outlines.

: From next year, YouTube Studio will use generative AI to brainstorm video ideas and draft outlines. Assistive Search in Creator Music: AI will suggest the music and provide a pricing breakdown based on user text prompts.

AI will suggest the music and provide a pricing breakdown based on user text prompts. Automatic dubbing with Aloud: an AI-powered dubbing tool to help content creators dub their videos in multiple languages.

Earlier this week, Alphabet-owned Google announced new features for its Bard generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool, including fact-checking capabilities and analysis of users’ personal data.

The host of new features also includes a method to check and remove ‘hallucinations’. An AI hallucination is a scenario in which a large language model (LLM) makes up false information or facts that aren’t based on real data.

With Alphabet looking to gain more traction in the AI sphere, one of the new Bard features, Bard Extensions, allows users to import data from other Google sites, for example, Gmail or Google Drive.

ChatGPT’s overwhelming success following its release in November 2022 spawned a wave of LLMs as the tech sector raced to make AI available to customers.

ChatGPT has remained one of the fastest-growing AI tools, but its popularity has flatlined in recent months.

The tool, created by OpenAI, saw a monthly decline in website visits for the third month in a row – despite generative AI continuing to grow in popularity and investment this year.