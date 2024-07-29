ZTE had five patents in metaverse during Q2 2024. The patent filed by ZTE Corp in Q2 2024 relates to a method and device for transmitting panoramic videos. The method involves requesting different video files based on the user’s viewing angle changes, ensuring an optimal viewing experience. GlobalData’s report on ZTE gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

Application: Method for transmitting panoramic videos, terminal and server (Patent ID: US20240214540A1)

The patent filed by ZTE Corp. discloses a method and device for transmitting panoramic videos. The method involves requesting a server for acquiring a first panoramic video file and, upon detecting a change in the user's viewing angle, requesting the server for a second panoramic video file or an auxiliary FOV video file based on the FOV type of the first panoramic video file. The FOV type can include no predetermined FOV, a predetermined auxiliary FOV, a predetermined primary FOV, or a combination of primary and auxiliary FOVs. The method allows for requesting the appropriate video file based on the FOV type and the user's viewing angle changes, with different streaming methods employed based on the FOV type.



The claims of the patent detail the specific steps and conditions involved in the method for transmitting panoramic videos. These include determining the FOV type of the video file, requesting the server for the appropriate video file based on the FOV type and user's viewing angle changes, and utilizing single or multiple streams for transmission depending on the FOV type. The method also involves requesting a media presentation description from the server, determining the user's viewing angle, and requesting the server for the second panoramic video file or auxiliary FOV video file based on specific thresholds and viewing angles. The patent also covers the configuration of a terminal and server to execute the method for transmitting panoramic videos effectively.

