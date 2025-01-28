Norwegian AI and robotics company 1X has acquired US-based robotics startup Kind Humanoi for an undisclosed sum.
The move unites two robotics teams with a shared vision to advance the development of humanoid technology.
1X CEO Bernt Bornich said: “It’s rare to find someone who is not just a powerhouse engineer but also completely aligned philosophically and strategically on how humanoids as products should take shape.
“Having Christoph join the 1X team here in the Bay will accelerate our path to a world full of humanoid robots.”
Palo Alto, California-based Kind Humanoid has developed a bipedal robot, named Mona, to interact and assist everyday people. The robot combines a bio-inspired body with advanced AI and large language models.
Kind Humanoid was founded by Christoph Kohstall, a former Stanford scientist and Google robotics team member.
1X said that Kind Humanoid’s expertise and culture complements with its mission to create abundant labour using safe, intelligent humanoids.
Kind Humanoid CEO Christoph Kohstall said: “Joining 1X feels like the perfect next chapter for Kind Humanoid.
“From starting out in a small garage to now becoming part of a team that shares our belief in humanoids living and learning among us, this acquisition brings our vision closer to reality. Together, we can create robots that truly connect with people and make a difference where it matters most.”
In 2024, 1X raised $100m (Nkr1.07bn) in its Series B funding round to accelerate the development and deployment of its second-generation humanoid, NEO. The company had already secured $25m in a Series A funding round in March 2023.
The funding round saw participation from EQT Ventures and other global investors.
The NEO bipedal humanoid is designed for domestic assistance, to the consumer market.